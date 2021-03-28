Nailed It! Meet the season 5 guest judges: Andrea Savage to A$AP Ferg











Nailed It! season 5 is officially here and the new series brings with it a host of guest judges! The Netflix baking show first launched in 2018 and since then it’s been a huge hit with viewers.

Nailed It! Double Trouble kicked off on March 26th 2021 on Netflix. The first spin-off series of the Nailed It! show, Double Trouble, is a team competition. Double the contestants should mean for more impressive cakes, but that remains to be seen!

Screenshot: Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix

Who are the Nailed It! season 5 contestants?

The confirmed Nailed It! season 5 contestants include the following people. However, more pairs are to be confirmed for episodes 5 and 6.

Richard and Sarah

Veronica and Justin

Ivonne and Kayla

Selma Nilla and Lagoona Bloo

Sonja and Shereta

Sheldon and Ron

Harry and Heather

Lizzy and Cameron

Jenna and Brooke

Joey and Hunter

Phil and Kenzie

Diana and Jackie

The teams have the challenge of creating cakes inspired by state fairs, travel, realistic-looking food, candy, the ocean and Greek mythology!

Nailed It! season 5 guest judges

Actors, comedians and musicians make up the Nailed It! season 5 guest judges.

Andrea Savage

Andrea Savage joins the panel in Nailed It! season 5 episode 1. Andrea is an actress who played Denise in 2008 comedy movie Step Brothers. She’s also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and voiced the character of Claire in Bob’s Burgers in 2018.

Ron Funches

Comedian, actor, voice actor and writer Ron Funches appears on Nailed It! during episode 2 of the new series. Ron has voiced characters in TV shows such as Bob’s Burgers and BoJack Horseman. He also played the role of Shelly in Undateable. Follow Ron on Instagram @ronfunch.

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery is the guest judge on Nailed It! Double Trouble episode 3. Lil Rey Howery is an actor and comedian. He’s best known for appearing in The Carmichael Show, 2017 film Get Out and 2021 film Judas and the Black Messiah. In 2018 Lil Rey appeared on Lip Sync Battle with Naya Rivera.

Bobby Lee

Podcaster, actor and comedian Bobby Lee is the guest judge for episode 4 of Nailed It! in 2021. He was a cast member of MADtv and runs a podcast, TigerBelly, with his girlfriend, Khalyla Kuhn.

Bobby has appeared in many films including Pineapple Express, Paul, The Dictator and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas. He’s also starred in TV series including Arrested Development, Family Guy, American Dad! and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn is also a guest judge on Nailed It! this series. He’s an actor, stand-up comedian and musician. His film credits include Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Sex Drive, The Five-Year Engagement and Uncle Nick. Brian’s TV credits include Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Anger Management, Bob’s Burgers and many more. Follow Brian on IG @brianposehn.

A$AP Ferg

Rapper A$AP Ferg is the guest judge on Nailed It!‘s final episode of the Double Trouble series. A$AP Ferg rose to fame in 2009 with A$AP Mob. His singles include Plain Jane, East Coast, Move Ya Hips and Dennis Rodman. A$AP Ferg has collaborated with many artists in his music career including Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, Tyga and Brent Faiyaz.

Application for Nailed It! Double Trouble

Nailed It! Double Trouble is the first spin-off series of Nailed It!. A sixth series of the Netflix show is yet to be confirmed. But, there doesn’t seem to be any signs of the show slowing down in 2021.

Applications for Nailed It! Double Trouble approximately a year prior to the show airing on Netflix. Therefore, the opportunity to apply for season 6 may be around the corner.

The first step of the application process is pretty easy. Simply send your name and a photo of your best baking fail to [email protected] Head over to the casting website to check when applications are opening for the next series.

