Naked and Afraid XL season 7 filming location - where was the Discovery show filmed?











Discovery premiered Naked and Afraid XL Legends on Sunday, April 25 but where was the series filmed?

Naked and Afraid XL: Legends, a spin-off of the original series, debuted its seventh season and introduced twelve contestants who will be left alone to survive in the wilderness for 60 days.

But one thing that many viewers have been wondering about is the exact filming location of the series.

So, where was does the Discovery show takes place?

Naked and Afraid, Discovery on YouTube

Naked and Afraid XL on Discovery

Season 7 of the hit spin-off is titled ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Legends.‘

The Discovery programme follow twelve cast members who have to survive the challenges of the wilderness without any help or support.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

The contestants need to build their own shelters and find their own food as they are tested to their limits on who will survive the longest with the unpleasant conditions.

BBC: Where is The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 filmed?

Naked and Afraid XL filming location of season 7

Season 7 of the Discovery series was filmed in the US state of Louisiana.

Naked and Afraid’s main filming location is in Atchafalaya Basin, which is located in south central Louisiana and is the largest wetland and swamp in the country. The location is full of murky waters and has predators lurking all over its 7,000 acres vast land.

The area boasts of several species such as alligators, bobcats, black bears, Florida panthers, and so many more. They are all challenges that each contestant might face during their time on the show.

The species combined with the unpleasant weather conditions such as flooding, will definitely put cast members’ physical skills and mental resilience to their limits.

To add to the participant’s difficulties, this season was filmed during winter and they will face near-freezing temperatures.

AMERICAN IDOL: Who is Chayce Beckham? Meet the singer!

Which other shows have been filmed there?

Louisiana is a popular choice when it comes to television productions.

Shows such as What Would You Do, Preacher, True Detective and Queen Sugar have also been filmed in the US state.

WATCH NAKED AND AFRAID SUNDAYS ON DISCOVERY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK