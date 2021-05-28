Southern Charm: What is Naomie Olindo's net worth? Clothing company explored











Naomie Olindo’s net worth is a subject of interest in 2021. The 28-year-old found fame on Bravo’s Southern Charm, but it looks as though things have been shaken up in her life as the show renews for season 8.

Charleston socialites Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy and John Pringle are all featured in the 2021 series of Southern Charm. IMDb lists Naomie Olindo as a cast member in 2021, however, she looks to have relocated to NYC.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Southern Charm: Meet Naomie Olindo

Naomie Olindo is a 28-year-old former cast member of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

During Southern Charm filming, Naomie was in a relationship with Craig Conover, however, she now looks to be settled with a new man.

Naomie is dating a doctor named Metul Shah.

A 2021 report from PEOPLE states that Naomie “is moving up the coast from her South Carolina hometown to New York City alongside her anesthesiologist boyfriend“.

What is Naomie Olindo’s net worth?

The cast members of Southern Charm are clearly well-off. Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mother, Patricia Altschul, has an estimated net worth of $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Slice estimates Naomie Olindo’s net worth at $500,000. She’s said to have real estate experience and her family run restaurants in both Charleston and France.

In 2021, Naomie has a clothing store and a lifestyle brand. Her clothing company is named L’Abeye. She sells women’s clothing, accessories and shoes.

Bravo: Is Naomie on Instagram?

Yes, Naomie is on Instagram @naomie_olindo with over 650k followers. Given her huge IG following, Naomie has the potential to increase her net worth even farther by taking promotional deals for different brands and placing ads on her page.

Judging by Naomie’s IG page in 2021, she looks to be extremely loved up with Metul.

It doesn’t look as though the couple are engaged just yet but they’re moving to New York together. Metul’s net worth is estimated at $800,000 as per Stars Offline.

While Naomie won’t appear in Southern Charm season 8, her ex boyfriend Craig Conover will still be a full-time cast member on the Bravo show.

