The dating show everyone’s been waiting for is back on ITV2! Winter Love Island hit screens on Sunday, January 12th 2020.

Filmed in scorching South Africa, the Islanders spend the Winter living it up in a brand new villa in Cape Town. The spangly new series also comes with a new host in the form of Irish beauty Laura Whitmore.

The Love Islanders of series 6 best prepare themselves as the Casa Amor episodes are fast approaching in February 2020. There’s a £50k prize up for grabs and we can guarantee that some of the newbies are willing to do whatever it takes to either find their love or their lives or at least make some cash trying.

Meet Natalia

Sunday, February 2nd is more than likely going to see the arrival of a fair few newbies on Love Island series 6. The famous Casa Amor episodes always wreak havoc among the Islanders – expect to see tensions rising like never before.

According to both The Sun and The Daily Mail, Natalia may be one of the newcomers to season 6.

She’s an events organiser based in Manchester who clearly loves to post to the ‘gram! Find Natalia under the handle @nataliazoppa, she has over 6,400 followers prior to entering the villa.

Natalia Zoppa: Age

From a quick glance at Natalia’s Insta feed, she looks super young. But, we can confirm that the brunette beauty is 20 years old.

Natalie won’t be the youngest in the villa as Finley Tapp is also 20 years old.

This year the Islanders have been particularly young with the ages ranging from 20 to 27 years old. Connagh Howard was the eldest contestant being 27.

