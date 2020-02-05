Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter Love Island is officially a-go from Sunday, January 12th 2020. Love Island loves a good switch up, and pulling the rug out from beneath the comfortable OG Islanders is exactly what happened in episode 20.

The Casa Amor newcomers arrived and really spiced things up. Couples we thought were solid now hang in the balance while singletons can finally have some fun!

Rebecca and Luke M were both single before Casa Amor came about and now it looks like Luke has a love interest in Natalia! So, what is Natalia Zoppa’s nationality? Where’s she from?

Natalia Zoppa – nationality

Natalia Zoppa was one of six new girls to enter Love Island series 6 as part of the long-awaited Casa Amor episodes.

The 20-year-old hails from Manchester and works as a club promoter as well as being a student.

Natalia’s nationality isn’t a subject that’s been covered as of episode 21 of Love Island, however, her surname ‘Zoppa’ originates from Italy according to Houseofnames.com.

Natalia’s parents

Details of Natalia’s family aren’t coming through thick and fast as her Instagram profile is pretty much made up of going-out selfies. At a push, we’d get a post of her pet labrador.

Although we’re unsure on who Natalia’s parents are, by the looks of things she may have a sister on the Gram. Agnes Zoppa can be found under the handle @agneszoppa with over 800 followers. Agnes showed her support on her Insta story for Natalia when she entered the Love Island villa in February 2020.

Meet Natalia on Instagram

If you’re looking to follow smoking hot newbie Natalia on Insta then you’re in luck. She can be found under @nataliazoppa.

She has around 26,000 followers. While she’s in Casa Amor, her account’s being looked after by a friend – Jane Akokhia.

