Is Nate and Jeremiah By Design cancelled? TLC show's renewal status explored











Nate and Jeremiah By Design viewers wonder whether the series has been cancelled or renewed for a new season.

After successful three seasons, fans are buzzing to know whether Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will be returning to host their renovation reality programme.

Nate and Jeremiah are both interior designers and have been married since 2014.

So, is Nate and Jeremiah By Design cancelled or renewed? Here’s what we know about the show’s potential fourth series.

Nate & Jeremiah By Design. HGTV UK on YouTube

Nate and Jeremiah By Design on TLC

Nate and Jeremiah By Design stars television personalities, interior designers and real-life partners Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent who help homeowners fix their homes and relationships.

The programme features families who are in desperate need of interior design help and advice on how to balance their relationships and family lives.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

The show debuted on TLC in 2017 and was later rebranded as Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House on HGTV.

The latest third season premiered in 2019, however, there hasn’t been any news since then about the show’s renewal status.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS: Who is Kameron Westcott?

Is Nate and Jeremiah By Design cancelled?

No, Nate and Jeremiah By Design hasn’t been cancelled.

There are no news reports that the renovation programme has been axed which is why we can assume that there might be a potential fourth season in the works.

Both Nate and Jeremiah have been busy filming other projects and they have been tight-lipped about the show’s renewal status.

Similar to many shows, presenters usually don’t reveal anything until they have been given the green light for a new series by their respective networks.

ROCK THE BLOCK: Meet the 2021 designers – Mike, Tiffany and Nate!

I also adore Nate and Jeremiah By Design. Gorgeous husbands with immaculate style and faces, nice sob stories. Their makeovers aren’t always to my taste but they’re always impressive. — Vicki Notaro Carlyle (@vickinotaro) January 19, 2021

Nate and Jeremiah By Design: Season 4 release date

If a season 4 is announced in spring or summer 2021, it’s very likely that viewers can watch the series later this year or early next year.

The third season was announced in January, 2019, and aired from April to June of that year.

There’s usually a period of a few months between an official announcement and a premiere date for many renovation programmes – let’s hope that this is the case for Nate and Jeremiah’s series!

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK