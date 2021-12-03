How much did I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy win on Deal or No Deal?











David Ginola, Danny Miller, Adam Woodyatt, Frankie Bridge and Arlene Phillips are just some of the famous faces appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2021. The campmates first entered Gwrych Castle on November 21st and, since then, they’ve endured trials, challenges and the task of divvy-ing up chores.

Internationally-known record producer Naughty Boy has been a fan favourite on the ITV show and has been voted in for many challenges and trials already. The 40-year-old is the man who gave us songs such as Runnin and La, la, la and has worked with Beyoncé, Sam Smith and Emeli Sandé, just to name a few. So, here’s more on how he started out, when was Naughty Boy on Deal or No Deal and how much did he win?

When was Naughty Boy on Deal or No Deal?

Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal back in 2007 when he was 26 years old.

Back then, he wasn’t yet ‘Naughty Boy’ but went by his birth name, Shahid Khan, on the show.

Noel Edmonds asked Naughty Boy to expand on his job title of “self-employed music producer and studio engineer” to which Naughty Boy said that he “always had a natural ability to make melodies“.

The music maestro bought a photo of himself onto the show which showed him to be almost unrecognisable at around 18 stone in the early 2000s.

How much did Naughty Boy win on the show?

Naughty Boy’s Deal or No Deal episode saw him lose some huge amounts of money, £20,000 was in the first box that was opened and £100,000 was the third. However, the show saw Naughty Boy left with more red boxes than blue, so the banker offered him £44k.

At the point at which the banker made the offer to Naughty Boy, £250,000 remained on the board, as well as £10k, £15k, £35k and 50p.

The music producer said “deal” and it appears that the rest was history following his win and consequent success.

At the end of the show, it was revealed that he had £35,000 in his box.

Naughty Boy has multiplied his winnings

Since winning £44k on Deal or No Deal 14 years ago, Naughty Boy has gone on to become a music producer who is recognised all over the world.

Following the show, he built a music studio in his parents’ garden and continued making records.

Speaking on ITV News about his win, Naughty Boy said: “When you’ve got £10 in your bank account, you don’t know what £44,000 is going to feel like.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Naughty Boy is worth £3m in 2021. As he’s appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2021, it’s likely that his net worth is set to increase. Naughty Boy also launched Naughty Boy Kitchen in 2021 which is a new culinary business venture.

