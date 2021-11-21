What illness does I'm A Celebrity star Naughty Boy's mum have?











I’m time to clear out the diary and hunker down for the Winter evenings as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially back in 2021. The ITV show starts on Sunday, November 21st and boasts a star-studded line-up including top music producers, former footballers and award-winning radio DJs.

Musician Naughty Boy is one of this year’s campmates. Naughty Boy’s appearance on the show is long-awaited for some fans, as the 36-year-old turned down the opportunity to be on the show last year. So, let’s find out more about the DJ and musician, including how he cares for his mum.

Who is Naughty Boy?

Born in Watford on January 1st, 1985, Naughty Boy came from humble beginnings and was able to kickstart his music career after winning £44,000 on Deal Or No Deal in 2017.

Speaking on ITV News about his win, Naughty Boy said: “When you’ve got £10 in your bank account, you don’t know what £44,000 is going to feel like.”

He used the money to build a recording studio in his parents’ garden and now has a studio based in Ealing, West London.

Naughty Boy is best known for songs such as ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’, ‘La La La’, ‘Daddy’, ‘Wonder’ and many more. He’s worked with tonnes of huge music artists including Sam Smith, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Emeli Sandé and Ella Eyre.

He also appeared on Gemma Collins’ ITV series when the two were set to collaborate on Gemma’s Christmas song, but the song never came to fruition as Naughty Boy chose to concentrate on his album.

Who is Naughty Boy’s mum?

During the I’m A Celebrity 2021 cast introduction trailer, Naughty Boy said: “Naughty Boy is the entertainer and Shah is who you see at home. I look after my mum and I make sick beats.“

When it comes to Naughty Boy saying he looks after his mum, this is due to his mother, Zahida, having dementia. In 2020, Naughty Boy joined the Dementia UK charity as an ambassador.

Zahida was diagnosed with the condition in 2019. His Dementia UK profile reads: “With my mum’s ever-changing condition and the pressures this places on the wider family, I understand how beneficial an Admiral Nurse would be. I’m learning about dementia all the time…“.

In 2021, he launched Naughty Boy Kitchen which donates 10% of its proceeds to Dementia UK.

Zahida’s condition explored

It’s been around two years since Naughty Boy’s mum was diagnosed with dementia. The music artist lives with his mum and a live-in carer in Buckinghamshire. He spent lockdown recording his album and caring for his mum.

Speaking on Lorraine in 2020, Naughty Boy said: “I’ve learnt so much throughout lockdown… as long as I get two or three glimpses of who mum really was, who she is… mum’s still there.“

The DJ also said that he tries to focus on the good parts and that he played her songs from her wedding to help her think of good memories.

