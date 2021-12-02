What happened to I'm A Celeb star Naughty Boy's sister Samaira?

Home » I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, ITV, News, What's On?

The castle doors officially opened as of November 21st which means I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back with a brand new season. Football legend David Ginola, singer Frankie Bridge, Dame and choreographer Arlene Phillips and Eastenders’ icon Adam Woodyatt are just some of the celebrities taken part in this year’s show.

Settling into camp life together, the contestants are tasked with different challenges and trials each episode. World-renowned music producer Naughty Boy has been voted in for many trials so far, so, here’s more on the ‘La, La, La” producer – what happened to Naughty Boy’s sister?

Get to know I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy

I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant Naughty Boy is 40 years old and hails from Watford.

He’s a music producer who has had success with hits such as ‘Runnin’ with Beyonce and ‘Wonder‘ with Emeli Sande.

Naughty Boy has spoken of missing his mum while in the I’m A Celeb camp. His mother, Zahida, suffers from dementia and he lives with her and a live-in carer.

In 2021, the producer launched Naughty Boy Kitchen which donates 10% of its proceeds to Dementia UK.

What happened to Naughty Boy’s sister?

During I’m A Celebrity season 21, Naughty Boy said that when he was just eight years old, his little sister, Samaira, died after she was hit by a school bus.

Samaira was seven years old at the time of her death and, as per The Mirror, Naughty Boy’s older sister, Saira, said: “Our sister was only seven. They were really close and always played together. They were best buds.”

The loss still affects the Khan family today

The loss of Samaira is still felt by Naughty Boy and his family to this day. Due to Naughty Boy’s mother having dementia, she still thinks that her daughter is alive.

As per The Mirror, Zahida, 67, still asks to pick things up from the shop for Samaira.

Naughty Boy’s sister, Saira, added that she hoped that being in the I’m A Celeb camp and confiding in his campmates could almost be like therapy for her younger brother.

