Naughty Boy's net worth, music and cooking career explored











I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back and better than ever with it’s 21st season, and amongst the lineup is DJ and musician Naughty Boy.

After a long year, viewers are over the moon to welcome Ant and Dec back to their screens for another season of I’m a Celeb. This year celebrities will be returning to the Welsh Castle for the second time, and they’re more than ready to take on the latest trials and challenges.

The latest series of the ITV show began on Sunday, and the lineup features many famous stars such as Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley and Simon Gregson. Reality Titbit have explored Naughty Boy’s net worth, along with his career as a musician and chef!

What is Naughty Boy’s net worth?

Naughty Boy’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He is a talented DJ, musician, record producer and songwriter, which is where he has made his high earnings.

He released his debut album, Hotel Cabana, in 2013 which reached #2 in the UK and #8 in Switzerland. His music is released under is own label, which is called Naughty Boy Recordings.

Naughty Boy has been very successful within the industry, and has worked with major artists including Rihanna, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran. His wealth is likely to increase in the future as he continues his music career.

Naughty Boy Kitchen

Music isn’t the I’m A Celebrity star’s only passion. Naughty Boy is also a talented chef, and cooks food which shows off his proud Pakistani heritage.

He has an Instagram account dedicated to Naughty Boy Kitchen, which shows off their latest delicious meals. Some of their posts include Naughty Boy’s OG cheese toastie, and their Lamb Keema Shepherd’s Pie.

Naughty Boy’s family tragedy

The 36-year-olds life changed drastically back in 2019 when his mother was diagnosed with dementia. This was shortly after she suffered from a stroke in 2017.

He has openly discussed his mothers diagnosis, and said that it was the “biggest struggle” seeing her condition worsen. He also said:

“As a family [dementia] can seem like a lonely experience… you don’t think anyone will understand. It does affect your mental health”

Naughty Boy wants to use his platform on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! to raise awareness for dementia, as Dementia UK needs constant funding. As he’s his mothers carer, he has said that it will be “difficult” being away from her whilst featuring on the show.

