Shahs of Sunset: Get to know Nema Vand - wife to Instagram of the Bravo star











Does Nema Vand have a wife? That's what many Bravo viweers are wondering in 2021 as the new season of Shahs of Sunset airs from Sunday, May 16th at 8/7C.

Nema Vand is one of the Shahs of Sunset cast members in 2021. Season 9 brought with it some newcomers including London Laed. However, Nema has been on the show since season 7.

Screenshot: Shahs of Sunset – Bravo

Who is Nema Vand?

Bravo star Nema was born on June 4th, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. He’s 33 years old in 2021.

Nema grew up without his mother or sister around but, by the looks of things, they’re on good terms now. In April 2020, he posted to IG a photo of himself with his mother and the caption said: “…I didn’t grow up with you, but I always felt your love for me from across the country. I’m sorry it took me so long to read your letter…“

His sister is named Mona, and she can be found on Instagram, too, @monavand with 380k followers.

Does Nema Vand have a wife?

Nema was previously married, the identity of his ex-wife is currently unknown.

The Bravo star spoke of his previous marriage and divorce on the show. As per Romper, Nema met his wife when he was 18 years old. He divorced his ex-wife in 2015 but began dating his most recent girlfriend in 2010.

He dated Erica Saunders for a long time during his time on Shahs of Sunset. However, she’s not the woman that Nema was once married to.

Meet Nema on Instagram

Nema can be found on Instagram @nemavand with over 100k followers. He’s also on Twitter under the same handle with around 10k followers.

The Shahs of Sunset star shares in his bio that he’s a “digital media director”, he also shares links to his podcast and meme page.

Judging by his IG page, Nema loves a good throwback photo as well as a group night out. He can often be seen pictured out with his sister, Mona, either dining or going for drinks. As it stands, it looks like Nema is single, but he has expressed an interest in fellow Shahs castmate GG in 2021!

