If edible flowers, champagne flavoured cupcakes and triple-decker chocolate cakes are your thing, then head on over to Netflix and get bingeing on their brand new competition series, Sugar Rush!

The second season of the show came to Netflix in July 2019 and presenting the show is Hunter March.

Each week pairs of bakers go head to head with the other teams to pipe, mix and decorate their socks off in a bid to win $10,000.

Judging the fast-paced baking competition is Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo as well as a guest judge each episode. You’re in the right place if you want to know more about the woman dubbed ‘The Cupcake Queen’.

Now you can get to know Sugar Rush judge and pastry expert Candace Nelson…

Sugar Rush on Netflix – Who is Candace Nelson?

Candace is 45 years old. She was born on May 8th 1974 in Indonesia and grew up there until she moved to the US as a child.

She graduated from Wesleyan University and attended Tante Marie’s Professional Pastry Program in San Francisco.

Previous to becoming a top baker she worked as a banker. After that, she decided to open her own company and her business success pretty much happened overnight.

Candace created Sprinkles Cupcakes – the world’s first cupcake bakery in 2005. Her first store was based in California but it turns out that everyone was crazy for the cupcakes with 2,000 cupcakes sold in its first week of business. Today, Sprinkles Cupcakes has 24 locations across the USA.

The cupcake shop is no ordinary bakery with its ‘cupcake ATM’ which dispenses its sweet treats through a hole in the wall, pupcakes (for your dog) and an ‘order online’ and Design Your Own service.

Candace Nelson’s TV career

Throwing it right back to 2007, Candace appeared on Throwdown with Bobby Flay as a judge.

She returned to TV in 2013 appearing on Good Day L.A., The Talk, Good Morning America and The Chew.

Candace continued her judging career on Cupcake Wars in 2010 and stayed on the show until 2016. She’s been a judge on Sugar Rush since 2018 alongside Adriano Zumbo. And she’s also listed as a Producer on the show.

Her cupcakes have been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show and the Sprinkles fan club includes many celebrities including Blake Lively, Katie Holmes and Ryan Seacrest!

Candace Nelson on Instagram

The pastry connoisseur has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. (@candacenelson)

On Twitter, she has over 18,000 and can be found under the handle @sprinklescandac.

She often features posts of her baking, how-to videos and the odd advertising pic, of course.

Candace can be seen on her Insta page sipping Almond Cow almond milk and wearing Jane Winchester Jewellery.

