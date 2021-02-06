Netflix: Meet celebrity trainer Sheila Kelley from Strip Down, Rise Up











Sheila Kelley is the woman at the centre of Netflix’s Strip Down, Rise Up. The Netflix programme was directed by Michèle Ohayon and stars celebrity instructor Sheila, as well as many more women who share their six-month journey reconnecting with their bodies with the world.

Strip Down, Rise Up is a Netflix documentary that takes a look at the healing powers of pole dancing. Delving deeper into the artform, Strip Down, Rise Up sees women face fears, deal with emotions and past trauma and re-discover themselves.

Screenshot: Strip Down, Rise Up – Netflix

Strip Down, Rise Up: Who is Sheila?

Sheila Kelley is an American actress. Born in 1963, she was raised in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The 57-year-old is married to Richard Schiff, together they have two children and they live in Vancouver.

Viewers of Strip Down, Rise Up may recognise Sheila from L.A. Law, Sisters, The Good Doctor, Lost and Gossip Girl.

Sheila played the role of a stripper in the 2000 film Dancing at the Blue Iguana. Following this, she launched her feminine body movement S Factor which empowers women to become more connected with their bodies.

She writes on her website: “Not only did I transform my body as I created S, I also deepened my marriage and healed my soul.”

Sheila has trained celebrities from Kate Hudson to Eva Longoria in her programme which combines ballet, yoga, Pilates and pole dancing.

Sheila Kelley on Instagram

Sheila is on Instagram with around 30k followers under the handle @sheilakelleys.

The actress often takes to IG to share photos of herself and her husband, their family. Sheila posts pole dancing videos, snippets of her classes holiday snaps and cute photos with her dogs.

The Feminine Embodiment Leader is also on Twitter with around 11k followers @thesheilakelley.

Who is Sheila Kelley’s husband?

Sheila married actor and director Richard Schiff in 1996. The couple met while acting on ABC show The Good Doctor, they were cast as love interests and later husband and wife.

Richard and Sheila share two children, Gus born in 1994, and Ruby who was born in 2000.

Sheila’s husband has been acting since 1982 and has appeared in TV series and movies such as Se7en, The West Wing, Man of Steel, Ballers, The Affair, The Infidel and more.

Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

