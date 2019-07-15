Netflix: Meet Deborah from Blown Away - the glass artist known worldwide!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From The Ted Bundy Tapes to Stranger Things, Netflix has a huge variety of shows on offer. Now the streaming service brings us art competition Blown Away!

Blown Away sees artists go head to head to create glass art pieces each week. Much like many other TV competitions, if they lose they’re out but if they win they get $60,000 in prize money and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Netflix released Blown Away in July 2019 for UK viewers and episodes 1-10 are currently available to watch. Episode 1 sees the contestants ready to take on the glass blowing challenge.

So, let’s meet Deborah from Netflix’s Blown Away! Here’s everything you need to know…

Netflix: Meet Deborah from Blown Away

Deborah – as well as ten other contestants – Alexander Rosenberg, Janusz Poźniak, Edgar Valentine, Benjamin Kikkert, Annette Sheppard, Momoko Schafer, Patrick Primeau, Leah Kudel, Kevin Kiff took part in Blown Away series 1.

The 57-year-old was described as ‘explosive’ during episode 7 and she’d be the first to admit that her working style is somewhat chaotic!

Deborah has a degree in psychology from Rutgers University. She went to graduate school to study studio art at Tulane University, New Orleans, LA.

What does Twitter think of Blown Away’s Deborah?

Deborah looks to have divided viewers’ opinions on Twitter with some saying that they didn’t like her and that she was pretentious and others loving her sass.

One viewer took to Twitter to say: “…I really wanted to watch all the episodes but Deborah had to ruin it…”.

The rest of Deborah’s competitors – and some weeks teammates – seemed to get on with her fine. It looked to be her life views that Twitter users had an issue with.

#BlownAway I CANNOT handle Deborah. So much sass. We love it. — Slammin Jammin Ammon (@ammonbh) July 15, 2019

Blown Away: Deborah on Instagram

The glass-blowing goddess looks to have gained a lot of publicity after appearing on the Netflix show.

She has been practising the art of glass blowing for 30 years and said she’d been waiting her whole life for the opportunity to take part in the show.

Debs is on Instagram as @dczeey. She has over 2,o00 followers and that number’s sure to increase now that she’s starring in the Netflix series.

Deborah – whose full name is Deborah Czeresko – said in her Blown Away introduction that she sets her own standard and wants to be “a badass at all ages”.

WATCH BLOWN AWAY SERIES 1 ON NETFLIX NOW.