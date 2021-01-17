Netflix: Meet Florent from Bling Empire on Instagram!











Florent Bonadei is one of the cast mates on new Netflix series Bling Empire.

For anyone ready to immerse themselves in the crazy, lavish lifestyles of Los Angeles’ wealthiest people, then look no further than this Netflix show. Introduced through his best friend Anna Shay, Florent appears on Bling Empire during episode 1.

Focused around rich Asian and Asian Americans living in LA, Bling Empire gives us drama, glamour, extravagance as well as jaw-dropping wardrobes and homes.

Screenshot: Florent Bling Empire – Netflix

Who is Florent Bonadei?

Florent Bonadei is a Boucheron client executive, he works for Boucheron, a fine jewellery brand, as deals with their clients as his job.

He’s now made his way into the reality TV world on Bling Empire, so who knows which direction his career could go in?

By the looks of things, Florent does his best to keep his bestie, Anna, in the know as explained in Oprah Mag, he had to explain influencer culture to her.

Florent and Kane Lim

At the end of Bling Empire season 1, Kane Lim can be seen asking Florent if he has iMessage and adding that he’s “single and ready to mingle” which could suggest to viewers that the pair were interested in one another on a romantic level.

Kane also says in a confessional that his co-star Cherie inspired him to live his life as he wants to and break traditions.

But, as reported by The Cinemaholic, although Florent and Kane both follow each other on social media, there’s no sign of them being in a relationship.

Meet Florent on Instagram

Florent has been on Instagram since 2012. He has almost 3,500 followers on Instagram. And that number is surely set to skyrocket now that he’s starring in the new Netflix series.

Follow Florent @florentbonadei. The Netflix star can often be seen taking to social media posting handsome selfies, holiday pic and many photos with his best friend, Anna.

He hails from France, however, it looks like the Paris native has travelled the world over. The Caribbean, St Barths and Beverly Hills are just some of the places Florent has tagged himself.

