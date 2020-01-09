Netflix: Meet The Circle US cast on Instagram: Sammie, Antonio, Chris, Joey and co

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

As if the UK version of The Circle wasn’t enough, the show has now branched out internationally with versions in Brazil and the USA!

The Circle USA kicks off from January 1st 2020 on everyone’s favourite streaming service, Netflix.

Netflix is sure to bring out some seriously great series, films and documentaries in 2020 and we can guarantee that The Circle USA isn’t one to miss.

The TV show where anyone can be anyone is set to get everyone going in the new year. So, let’s meet the Circle US cast on Instagram.

The Circle US cast

On par with the variety of characters, The Circle UK series 1 and 2 has given us, The Circle US is serving some serious cast members!

Here are the eight people taking part in the first-ever series of The Circle US.

Chris Sapphire

Joey Sasso

Alana Duval

Seaburn

Shubham

Sammie

Antonio DePína

Karyn

Chris Sapphire

First up, Christ Sapphire is planning on being himself in The Circle.

Described as a “sassy southern belle”, the 30-year-old hails from “the big deep” Dallas, Texas.

Find Chris on Instagram @mrchrissapphire where he has almost 5,000 followers.

Joey Sasso

Next into the game is “the proudest Momma’s Boy you’re ever gonna meet” – Joey Sasso.

Joey is a 25-year-old bartender who comes from Rochester, New York.

He’s on Insta with around 7,000 followers @joeysasso.

Alana Duval

Alana Duval is a swimsuit and lingerie model taking part in The Circle US.

She said: “I get judged by other girls because they just don’t want their boyfriends to look at me.”

Another 25-year-old in The Circle, she hails from Brownsville, Texas. Find Alana on Instagram @alanaduval.

The Circle US cast: Seaburn

Catfish number one in The Circle is Seaburn.

He comes from Boston, Massachusets and is playing using photos of his girlfriend, “Rebecca”.

Find Seaburn on Instagram @officially_seaburn with 20,000 followers.

Shubham Goel

Coming from California with an alternative take on things is Shubham.

The 23-year-old is a virtual reality designer.

Shubham said: “Honestly, I think social media is our modern-day bubonic plague.”

Rather than a fairytale, he says social media is a “fairy-hell”.

Sammie Cimarelli

Introducing herself as “Bottle Service with brains b***hes” is 24-year-old Samantha.

Miami, Florida gal Sammie was oozing confidence from the word go.

She said: “Yeah, I’m pretty confident that people are going to like me for me.”

Find Sammie on Instagram @itsssammiee.

Antonio DePina

Ready to do anything it takes to win is 24-year-old Antonio DePina.

The basketball player was very straight to the point on entering The Circle and was a hit with the girls right away.

Antonio is on Instagram as @therealantoniodepina with over 7,500 followers.

The Circle US cast: Karyn

Confident Karyn is in it to win it. The 37-year-old comes from The Bronx, new york city.

Karyn is the second catfish to enter the show and is playing a woman named “Mercedes”.

Karyn said of her character: “When guys see her they wanna drool when girls see her they want to be her friend.”

Find her on Insta as @thesilentceleb.

WATCH THE CIRCLE US ON NETFLIX FROM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 1ST 2020.