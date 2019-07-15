Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Netflix is serving some serious shows in 2019, from Taco Chronicles to Queer Eye and now there’s Blown Away. Think ‘Project Runway’ but instead of working with clothes the competitors have got to make art pieces out of glass!

It may seem a bit ‘out there’ to have glass blowers compete for a prize but the show has currently gained 6.4 out of ten stars on IMDb.

The first series of the show kicked off in the UK in July 2019. All ten episodes are available to watch now however if you want to skip to the juicy part and find out the winner, then you’re in the right place!

So who wins Netflix’s Blown Away? Here’s everything you need to know about the series 1 champion…

Netflix: Who is the Blown Away winner?

The winner of Blown Away series 1 is Deborah Czeresko. She and Janusz Pozniak made it to the final but it was Deborah that pipped Janusz to the post.

Deborah won $60,000 in prize money and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

Propelled to international fame and champion of the first ever series, Deborah made it into the history books on Blown Away.

She said she “really needed the opportunity to move forward in her career”.

Who is Deborah Czeresko?

The Blown Away contestant was 57 years old when she took part in the show.

She was described as ‘explosive’ during episode 7 by her teammate and said herself that her working style is chaotic. However, it obviously worked as she won the show!

Deborah didn’t jump to glass blowing as her first career choice. She went to Rutgers University and graduated with a degree in psychology. Later, she went to graduate school to study studio art at Tulane University, New Orleans, LA.

Where is Janusz Pozniak now?

Janusz was the Blown Away 2019 runner up. Already a well-respected glass maker, 53-year-old Janusz has carried on his work.

He grew up in the UK according to his website and started glass blowing when he was 19-years-old.

Janusz is married and has a son. He spoke of his son as soon as he entered the competition in episode 1 and based his first piece of glass art on the idea of protecting his son.

He’s on Instagram with over 3,000 followers (@janusz_pozniak_glass) as is his wife Miishka Pozniak. Miishka also looks to be creative with a profession of making handmade leather goods. You can see her work – Miishka Handbags – online.

WATCH BLOWN AWAY SERIES 1 ON NETFLIX NOW.