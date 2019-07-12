Netflix: Taco Chronicles review - WARNING - don't watch if hungry!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

For any food lover out there, a taco has got to be up there with the tastiest and most satisfying dishes.

The taco screams ‘Mexico’ and it turns out that there’s a lot more to a taco than meets the eye. Now, Netflix has a brand new documentary series out to tell us all about it!

It’s best not to watch if you’re really hungry or attempting to stick to a strict diet… Taco Chronicles is enough to get anyone on a plane to Mexico – just for the food!

Each episode of Taco Chronicles is 30 minutes long but prepare for the most mouth-watering, eye-opening half an hour of your life. Here’s our review of Netflix’s Taco Chronicles!

Netflix: What is Taco Chronicles?

As always Netflix manages to bring another interesting documentary series to the forefront. The streaming service is renowned for its intriguing food documentaries including Chef’s Table, Salt Fat Acid Heat and more.

Taco Chronicles is like a history lesson combined with a cooking class – a feast for your eyes and brain all in one.

From the ancient cooking method of Barbacoa to the cheap quick taco fix of ‘basket tacos’ everything ‘taco’ is covered in this series.

The tacos and all the ingredients that come with them are described in such depth by the chefs, restauranteurs and foodies that feature on the series that you can quite literally taste them.

Taco Chronicles: Reviewed

Netflix’s Taco Chronicles combines Mexican culture and history with the visual aids and description of some of the most delicious dishes on earth so you can’t really go wrong.

The sheer effort and hard work that goes into making tacos is admirable in itself. And as always with food, there are always evolutions and variations of dishes which the ‘purists’ aren’t fond of but the traditional taco recipes still remain all over Mexico.

Taco Chronicles hooks you in with its romantic Mexican soundtrack as well as the opening scenes of Mexico. You’re then invited on a journey to learn everything there is to know about the taco in all its different forms.

We’d safely say Taco Chronicles isn’t suitable viewing for vegans as the majority of the dishes are very meat-heavy. But for any carnivores out there – you’re about to be in food heaven!

Whether it’s the food itself, it’s fascinating history or the charm of the Spanish language rolling through the series that makes it so special, we don’t know, but it’s a definite must-watch!

Were there any bad points about Taco Chronicles?

The only aspect of Taco Chronicles worth moaning about is the slightly odd narration at the beginning of each episode.

The opening scene is always voiced by the taco at hand. For example, episode 2 opens with “I am a star. That’s why I spend so many hours under these lights”. This is the carnitas ‘talking’ and although a little odd, we’ll say that it’s a quirky touch.

Other than that, Taco Chronicles has got us thoroughly invested in tacos and everything that comes with them!

