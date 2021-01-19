Netflix: When was Bling Empire filmed? Comparing IG timelines to real life!











When was Bling Empire filmed? That’s what viewers of the new Netflix series are wondering in 2021.

With many countries all over the world still in a lockdown, the enviable scenes of Bling Empire, which see the cast heading to parties, shopping and eating out with their friends, have people asking when exactly the show was filmed.

The Netflix series is set in LA and follows the lives of a group of friends, and frenemies, who love all things ‘extra’!

When was Bling Empire filmed?

Given the fact that Bling Empire’s scenes don’t see the cast donning masks or standing six feet away from one another, we can assume that the show was filmed before the Coronavirus pandemic.

Season 1 episode 2 sees Cherie say that her mother, Cindy, had recently passed. Cindy passed away in 2019, so filming for the show must have taken place that year.

During the show Kane Lim and Christine Chiu visit a Ducati garage and the real estate developer took to IG in 2019 to post a photo of himself there.

In the same vein, Christine and Dr Chiu’s son, Baby G, celebrated his first birthday on the show and this correlates with a 2019 post on her Instagram account. So, we can safely say the show was filmed in 2019.

Is Bling Empire scripted?

We can assume that Bling Empire, which has been suggested to be a mixture of Selling Sunset and Crazy Rich Asian, did require some scripting. However, the relationships between the cast members are real.

According to executive producer, Brandon Panaligan, shooting the show didn’t require directors and producers to force the cast together. Speaking to Oprah Mag, he said: “We tapped into the energy of a group who already know each other and are invested in each other’s lives… We brought our cameras into a world that was already there“.

Will there be a Bling Empire season 2?

Bling Empire season 2 hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Season 1 of the show dropped onto Netflix on January 15th 2021.

However, according to Oprah Mag, the show’s creator is “ready” for season 2. Executive producer Jeff Jenkins said: “All of us would love to continue on this journey with them for as many years as viewers are interested“.

Season 1 looks to be a hit so far. Should it be confirmed, filming for season 2 may come with some challenges for the Bling Empire team due to the pandemic. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way!

