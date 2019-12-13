Netflix: Where are the 10 Glow Up participants now? Who won the show?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star is currently available to watch via the BBC iPlayer.

The series previously aired on Netflix and saw 10 creative makeup artists battle it out to become the UK’s top talent.

Week after week the contestants wowed the judges with their stunning makeup creations. The winner of the show gained a contract to work with some of the best makeup artists in the world.

Let’s take a look at where Netflix’s Glow Up participants are now…

Tiff

Tiffany Hunt – also known as @illumin_arty on Instagram – has over 280,000 followers in December 2019.

The makeup artist is still creating unbelievably impressive looks and was the Nyx Face Awards UK Winner in 2019. Follow Tiff’s work on YouTube, too. Her channel is Illumin_arty MUA.

Paige

Glow up participant Paige didn’t manage to win the show but she is a very succesful makeup artist in her own right.

The 22-year-old looks to have moved onto big things as describes herself on Instagram as: “BBC Misfits Salon Makeup Artist, and Key MUA for @breerunway, London/NYC.”

Follow Paige on Instagram @paigecolemakeup, She also had her work featured in Marie Claire and Paper Magazine.

Steph

In 2019, Glow Up contestant Steph describes herself as a “Multi award winning and multi skilled Makeup Designer and Entrepreneur.”

The recognisable contestant – who sports a vibrant head of pink dreadlocks – graduated from university in 2019 and looks to still be very much into makeup artistry.

Leigh

Leigh Easthope was one of the 10 participants on Netflix and BBC’s Glow Up.

Based in Manchester, the make up artist has gone on to make it onto the Nyx Face Awards Top 20.

Follow Leigh on Insta @easthope_fx where he has around 50,000 followers.

Brandon

Brandon is still based at Thrones Beauty Lounge, Blackpool since Glow Up.

Find Brandon on Instagram @branalunan. He was featured on the show prior to transitioning to a woman. She is now known as Brana Alunan.

Brana’s stunning make up looks can be flicked through on her Insta page where she has around 100,000 followers.

Nikki

Social media superstar Nikki was a finalist in the Glow Up competition.

The make up artist has over 450,000 followers on Instagram @nikkissecretx as well as a further 27,000 on her food Instagram – @nikkisfoodsecretx.

Nikki lists herself as a make up artist, skincare enthusiast as well as having an impressive following of 180,000 on YouTube (NikkisSecretx).

Glow Up Netflix participants: Dina

Dina Schofield is a certified MAC make up artist.

The Manchester-based MUA can create anything from intricate body art to stomach-turning injuries.

Follow Dina’s professional Insta page @dinas_makeup_artistry. She also has a personal page @dinaschofield.

Ellis

Ellis was the Glow Up 2019 winner. He’s gone on to work with some of the biggest make up artists in the business.

The Glow Up 2019 winner lists himself as a “Self Proclaimed CatFish” and looks to have added a tonne more looks to his portfolio since winning the show (@ellis_atlantis).

Belinda

Newcastle-based Belinda is still very much involved in make up.

The MUA has a following of almost 90,000 on Insta – @beautybybelinda.

Like many of her fellow contestants, Belinda is also on YouTube. She has 2.17K subscribers and has recently created looks as part of a paid partnership with Warner Bros.

Mathieu

Mathieu Dausmann’s Instagram is pretty gruesome at first sight, but don’t fret because its only special effects makeup.

That’s what the 28-year-old MUA specialises in and you can see his looks online via Instagram @kxvxg.

Cuts, bruises, spots, psoriasis, rotten teeth and real-looking hearts are just some of the aspects included in Mathieu’s creations.

