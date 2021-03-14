Netflix: Where is Isaiah Wright from Last Chance U in 2021?











Last Chance U viewers wondering what happened to Isaiah Wright – wonder no more! Let’s take a look at where the Netflix star is now.

Last Chance U dropped on Netflix in 2016. Five seasons later, the American football-focused programme is still going strong. In 2021 a spin-off series, Last Chance U Basketball, was released.

Sports documentaries have been hugely popular on Netflix. Q Ball, Last Chance U, Basketball or Nothing and more provide viewers with a glimpse into the lives of the athletes who do everything they can to succeed at their sport.

Last Chance U: Who is Isaiah Wright?

Isaiah Wright was a cast member on Last Chance U seasons 1 and 2.

A member on the East Mississippi Community College football team, Isaiah unfortunately couldn’t carry on with his football career due to having to serve time in prison.

During his time on the team, Isaiah was a running back and showed that he had a real talent for football.

Where is Isaiah Wright in 2021?

In 2017, Isaiah was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

According to Sports Casting: “He was one of four people arrested in connection with the murder. Prosecutors alleged all four men knew of a plan to rob the 18-year-old that was murdered. Wright was not present when the killing happened.”

Isaiah spent 11 months in prison. As reported by 247Sports: the “homicide charges against Wright were dropped… in exchange for a guilty plea on a lesser charge… resulting in his release from prison“.

Following his release from prison, it looked as though Isaiah was going to get back into football. Sports Casting reported in 2019 that he was “still looking for that opportunity to finish his college football career“. However, he also has a family to focus on.

Meet Isaiah on IG

Isaiah’s Instagram account dates back to 2012. The Netflix star has a following of over 34k. Follow him @king_lighting4. Isaiah lists himself as a footballer, model and actor in his IG bio.

It’s unclear whether the Last Chance U star will get back into football. For now, he looks to be focusing on being a father. In November 2020, Isaiah took to IG to say that he missed playing football.

He most recently posted a photo of himself working in a ski hire shop on Instagram. Whether Isaiah will feature in another Last Chance U series, viewers will have to wait and see.

