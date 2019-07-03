Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Netflix series The Casketeers recently returned for a series 2 with our favourite New Zealander duo, Francis and Kaiora, back to their unique methods of funeral care.

The husband and wife duo first featured on the series as it aired on TVNZ in their home country before it was eventually picked up by global streaming giants Netflix.

But whether you’re just about to get stuck into the show with series 1 or have been waiting for some time for the second series to roll out, here’s everything you need to know The Casketeers.

Where is it filmed? Is it a real funeral service? And how many episodes are in the new series?

What is The Caskeeters about?

Take a sweet and well-natured married couple who own a funeral directors and combine their positive attitude and good humour with the morbid reality of death and all the emotional and spiritual dimensions that come with it.

That’s the premise of New Zealand’s instant-classic, The Casketeers.

The series follows husband and wife duo Francis and Kaiora Tipene along with their staff at Tipene Funerals as they ease through a day of sad deaths through entertaining workplace humour.

The funeral business is generally always busy. Why? Because people die.

Is The Casketeers real? Where is The Casketeers filmed?

Yes, The Casketeers is real!

The Casketeers is filmed at Francis and Kaiora’s real-life funeral directors, Tipene Funerals. They provide everything from catering to floral arrangements and all of the funeral services in-between.

Located in Onehunga, a suburb of Auckland in New Zealand, the funeral directors has eight staff including the two owners – Logan Tipene, Denise Radovanovich, Vanessa Tamale, Stan Neho, Fiona Bakulich and Asuelu Sitia.

They also have another funeral directors company in Henderson, Auckland. Together, the team is more like a family, where the majority of them work seven-days, eating together on their lunch breaks daily and messing around to kill time.

Follow Kaiora and Francis on Instagram

The gang are on social media, including Instagram.

You can follow them under @TineneFunerals, where they have just over 2,000 followers.

Kaiora can be found @Kaiora and Francis under @francistipene. Here, you’ll see their family, where they have three sons.

How to watch The Casketeers season 2!

New episodes of season 2 are currently available on Netflix.

There are eight episodes in total for the second series, as the show comes to a close with a comical bad van purchase and Fehe directing her first Tongan funeral on her own.

A season 3 of The Casketeers has not been confirmed although it remains likely given the popularity of the show.

