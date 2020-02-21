Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is synonymous with some of the best TV series. And when it comes to bingeing, viewers love nothing more than a love story. Brand new to the streaming service in 2020 is Love is Blind. Season 1 of the show kicked off from Thursday, February 13th.

Without ever seeing each other, the couples propose. Then they end up living together and eventually get the option of walking down the aisle! This is all in a bid to determine whether looks really come into play when finding “the one”.

So, of Mark and Jessica, Giannina and Damian, Amber and Barnett, Lauren and Cameron, Kelly and Kenny, which Love is Blind couples are still together?

Note: It’s not been officially confirmed who is and who isn’t together in 2020. However, we’ve made our best judgement based on the cast’s Insta feeds…

Giannina and Damian – SPLIT?

Giannina and Damian hit it off right from the word go.

However, it was clear once the couple spent some time together that things weren’t to be. Episode 5 saw Giannina and Damian have their first argument. And from there, they didn’t have the smoothest of rides.

Although unconfirmed, Damian nor Giannina follow each other on Instagram, which leads us to believe they are not together anymore.

Amber and Barnett – SPLIT?

Barnett, Amber and Jessica were involved a bit of a triangle during the early stages of the show.

However, Barnett decided on Army-gal Amber while Mark and Jessica went with their hearts, too.

The future looked bright for Amber and Barnett with Barnett saying she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen.

It’s unconfirmed whether Amber and Barnett have split or not but looking at their social media feeds, it’s unlikely they’re still in a relationship.

Love is Blind: Lauren and Cameron – STILL TOGETHER

Of all the couples, we would’ve put money on Lauren and Cameron staying together.

The couple looked to have one of the most stress-free journeys in getting to know one another, although it wasn’t perfect.

We suspect that Lauren and Cameron are still together as she’s been peeped still wearing a ring in an Instagram post from 2019.

Mark and Jessica – SPLIT?

Mark and Jessica had an instant connection on Love is Blind, however, it looks like things didn’t go as planned.

Mark’s Instagram feed is jam-packed with gym photos and family snaps – but there’s no sign of Jessica there.

Cracks started to show in Mark and Jessica’s relationship while on Love is Blind, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if things didn’t work out between them.

Love is Blind couple: Kelly and Kenny – SPLIT?

By the looks of Kelly’s Insta feed (@chaselifewithkelly), she seems like a single lady.

Kenny’s social media account also looks pretty bachelor-esq. Follow Kenny on Instagram @kennybarnes11 where he has around 12,000 followers.

We can only assume that things are OK between Kelly and Kenny. Both Love is Blind stars follow one another on Instagram.

