Netflix: Who is Tattoo Redo host Jessimae Peluso and is she inked?











Tattoo Redo is a brand new Netflix series that dropped onto the streaming service on July 28th, 2021. A group of incredibly talented tattoo artists are on-hand to recorrect many people’s tattoo disasters that range from bizarre lost bets to crazy Tupac-related inkings.

Jessimae Peluso is the Tattoo Redo host. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix star. Does Jessimae have any tatts of her own or is she just happy to observe other people’s permanent and cringe-worthy mistakes?

Screenshot: Tattoo Redo – Netflix

Meet Jessimae Peluso

Jessimae Peluso was born on September 16th, 1982 in New York.

She’s now 38 years old and is the host of new six-part Netflix series Tattoo Redo.

Jessimae is best known for appearing on MTV’s Girl Code from 2013-2014. She’s a stand-up comedian and has also appeared on many TV series over the course of her career as per IMDb.

She has a podcast called Sharp Tongue which is described by art19 as a “hilariously fun and sometimes heartbreakingly candid podcast about comedy, sex, loss, and an eternal pursuit for the funny“.

Screenshot: Tattoo Redo – Netflix

Does Jessimae have tattoos?

Yes, Jessimae is introduced on the show as a “host and comedian who has many bad tattoos.“

Some of her tattoos are visible during the six episodes of Tattoo Redo including a key tattoo on her inner right-hand wrist.

Jessimae also has a tattoo behind her left ear, however, she certainly doesn’t appear as covered as some of the tattoo artists who appear on the show such as Rose Hardy!

Is the Netflix show host on Instagram?

The Tattoo Redo host is indeed on IG! Investigating Jessimae’s Instagram page provides even more information on how many tattoos she has.

A post from 2020 shows Jessimae’s dragonfly tattoo on her back, located on her right shoulder.

She also has a tattoo on her lower back as seen in this Instagram post from 2019. The ink includes a huge array of flowers across her back!

Given that Jessimae has a lot of tattoos herself, it’s clear to see how she can relate so much to the people who appear on Tattoo Redo. Although many of the tatts on the show are more questionable than a simple key or flower tattoo, the Netflix host is described as having “many bad tattoos” on the show.

