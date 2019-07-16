Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Netflix is up there when it comes to TV competitions. From Project Runway to Instant Hotel, the streaming service knows how to keep us entertained.

Now, in 2019, Netflix gives us Blown Away – a competitive programme about glass blowing!

And if the initial reaction to watching a show about the art of glass blowing causes sheer confusion then think again because the competition is fierce, the contestants are hilarious and the artwork is incredible.

Even celebrities, such as Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, have praised series 1 of the Netflix show.

So, will there be a season 2 of Netflix’s Blown Away? Here’s everything you need to know…

Has Blown Away season 1 finished?

Netflix released Blown Away on Friday, July 12th 2019. All 10 episodes of the series were instantly available to watch via the streaming service.

So, technically season 1 has finished if you’ve watched all the episodes – after all – that’s what a Netflix binge is all about, isn’t it?

Each episode is around 23 minutes long, so you could realistically get all of season 1 watched in an evening.

Netflix: Will there be a Blown Away season 2?

According to Bustle, Blown Away is likely to return for a second season due to the fact that the show is pretty much everyone’s cup of tea.

However, tvreleasedates.com lists season 2 of the show as ‘pending’ and states that “Netflix is yet to cancel or renew Blown Away for Season 2”.

As soon as more details emerge on a second series of the show, we’ll be sure to update you with the start date and more here!

Well, #BlownAway was *excellent.* When do we get season 2, @netflix? — Joi is crocheting ALL the things (@Joi_the_Artist) July 16, 2019

Blown Away season 2 – will Netflix cancel the show?

It’s unlikely that Netflix will cancel the glass blowing series.

Blown Away exploded onto screens in 2019 and has been dubbed a “must-watch reality series of the summer ” by Esquire. Within four days of being released, the show has 194 reviews on IMDb with an average rating of 6.5 out of ten.

In true Netflix style, Blown Away follows the regular competition format. Ten contestants go head to head in the workroom and face judging every episode.

Should their artwork impress the judges, they get to stay. But if not then they, unfortunately, leave with nothing. The winner is awarded $60,000 and gets an artist’s residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

