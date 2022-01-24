Next Level Chef elimination order and FOX show rules explored











During Next Level Chef season 1, Gordon Ramsay promises that the contestants’ experience will be “unlike anything they’ve seen or done before“. The show sees the competing chefs spread across three kitchens on three levels.

If the contestants impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington, they go through to the next round. However, if they crumble under the pressure of cooking for culinary legends, then they’ll be sent home. So, let’s find out more about the Next Level Chef elimination order and the rules of the show…

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 7807 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ihSLe2lhe_I/hqdefault.jpg 940573 940573 center 22403

Next Level Chef rules explored

Fifteen contestants put on their aprons and got to work in the kitchen from January 2nd on Next Level Chef.

Episode 1 saw them all cook one dish and from there, the judges chose their teams.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Tonight, you’ll be cooking one dish. Based on what we taste, Nyesha, Richard and I will each choose five of you to mentor across this incredible competition.“

Gordon added that all of the judges are very competitive and each of them wants to say: “My team has the Next Level Chef“. The best chef and winner of the FOX show will win a quarter of a million dollars and a year of mentorship from the three judges.

Read More: Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé posts that she’s pregnant in 2022

What is the Next Level Chef elimination order?

During the Next Level Chef competition, one contestant is crowned the winner of the challenge and this means that their team of chefs safe from elimination. The other two team mentors have to put contestants forward to take part in an elimination challenge. The chefs put forward for the elimination challenge may not be the worst-rated chefs, but the mentors may choose a contestant they have faith in to win the cook-off.

So far, the series has seen Gary and Roice sent home. During episode 4, Tricia placed first for her dish and it was Sergio who was eliminated for his chicken and sage dish. This means that each of the judges has lost a team member.

When it comes to the elimination round, it’s up to the team mentor to choose from their team, either a chef they thought didn’t perform well and they want off their team, or a chef who they think will win the elimination round.

Who are the Next Level Chef contesants?

The Next Level Chef contest began with 15 contestants heading into three kitchens. On the top level, the chefs can make use of a state of the art modern workspace, the middle level is a standard commercial-grade kitchen and the basement kitchen is one, in the words of Chef Richard Blais, “that will definitely test you“. Each challenge, the ingredients are delivered from the top floor to the bottom.

The contestants on the show are as follows:

Ae

Amber

Angie

Courtney

Devonnie

Jonathan

Kenny

Mariah

Pyet

Reuei

Trcia

Zach

Sergio (eliminated)

Roice (eliminated)

Gary (eliminated)

See Also: Who are the Chefs on Next Level Chef?

WATCH NEXT LEVEL CHEF ON FOX WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8c NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK