Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, where it’s streaming and how to watch











Football legend Neymar Jr is hands-down one of the most famous athletes in the world. The FC Barcelona turned Paris Saint-German player is an incredible defender and can score goals for days. What about his life off the pitch?

We can now find out what many of us have all wanted to know for a while… Who is the real Neymar Jr? His new documentary reveals never-seen-before interviews and details of the football player’s life.

Keep reading to find out when, where and how you can watch the new docu-series Neymar: The Perfect Chaos.

CHECK IT OUT: Meet Neymar’s baby mama as he stars on Netflix’s The Perfect Chaos

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7741 Neymar: The Perfect Chaos | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dpL5zS-PngE/hqdefault.jpg 939000 939000 center 22403

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS. (L to R) NEYMAR in NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How to watch Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

The brand new three-part series will be released and available to watch on Netflix on the 25th of January, 2022. It will be available to watch from 12:00 AM Pacific time, 3:00 AM Eastern time and 1:30 PM Indian Standard time.

All you need to do is head over to Netflix by clicking here and as long as you have an active subscription, it’s as easy as that! If you have not already got a subscription, it costs between £5.99 to £13.99 a month depending on your plan.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is a three part docuseries that tracks his journey in becoming an international superstar all while lifting the veil behind @neymarjr's brilliant marketing machine. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ThRbXaJE7N — Netflix (@netflix) January 25, 2022

What is Neymar: The Perfect Chaos about?

Throughout his career, Neymar Jr has been in a lot of controversial situations, to say the least. During the docu-series, we will get to hear Neymar’s candid and unfiltered side of the stories for the first time.

The programme will also showcase exclusive and unseen interviews with some of Neymar’s friends, including Kylian Mbappe, David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

The series will cover Neymar’s life from his childhood and the start of his career in Brazil to his bold move to FC Barcelona. It will end by showcasing and discussing his latest move to Paris Saint-German and how he made it from a young dreamer in Brazil to an international athletic superstar.

OMG: Our Shirley Valentine Summer: Lizzie Cundy causes restaurant chaos!

Viewers react to the Netflix series

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos has received a mixed bag of reviews so far from those who have watched.

Many fans of the football legend have shouted its praises and loved how much it showcased the athlete’s talents on and off the pitch.

However, others have labelled him in the past as a “diva” and a “flopper” known for his controversial behaviour and the same has been said about the show.

Website and online reviewers Decider said they are some very compelling parts of the documentary but overall felt “dissatisfied”. But fans on Twitter seem to be loving it so head over to Netflix now and check it out yourself!

Completed watching Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. Brilliantly made documentary and what an inspiring journey reflecting the ups and downs from his life and we all know he is a fighter. The three episode documentary keeps you enthralled. A must watch! #Neymar — Rohan (@rohannjr) January 26, 2022

WATCH NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK