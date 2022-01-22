Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé posts that she’s pregnant in 2022











For the couples who appear on 90 Day Fiancé, it’s probably quite common for rumours to circulate about them. The stars of the show have risen to fame due to their exposure on the TLC series and some of them have become popular with fans all over the world.

In 2022, rumours are circulating that Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé is pregnant, but it’s unclear why people are thinking that the season 4 cast member is expecting another baby, let’s find out more about why fans are suspecting a pregnancy…

Who is Nicole Nafziger?

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger appeared during season 4 of the show back in 2016. Nicole and her then-boyfriend, Azan Tefou, were one of the couples attempting to make their relationship work after meeting online.

Nicole was 22 years old while on the show and hailed from Florida, while Azan was 24 and lived in Morocco.

The couples’ relationship was certainly one of the most tumultuous that 90 Day fans may have seen. Nicole and Azan regularly argued during the TLC show.

Are Nicole and Azan still together in 2022?

No, despite planning on getting married, Nicole and Azan’s relationship didn’t last.

Cheating, cultural differences and many more differences between the pair looked to drive them apart on 90 Day Fiancé.

Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, Nicole said: “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together.”

90 Day Fiancé: Nicole suggests that she is pregnant on Twitter

As per Nicole’s Twitter page in 2022, she’s “engaged to H” and she uploaded a post to the social media site on January 21st captioned: “Wasn’t expecting this but 2022 has 2 surprises in store” along with a baby scan with her name on it.

This suggested to Nicole’s followers that she is expecting baby number two but this isn’t the first time that Nicole has posted to social media saying she’s pregnant, so it may not be true.

It seems that Nicole’s posts are created in a bid to get people to click on a link that is included in the post. The link included in her most recent pregnancy post leads to a 2021 article about her from Celeb Buzz.

It’s currently unconfirmed whether the 90 Day star is pregnant or not. Nicole hasn’t posted any pregnancy updates or news on her Instagram page.

