Meet seriously talented Nicolina Bozzo from American Idol 2022













American Idol is officially back on ABC and Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are judging this year’s competition. Given the number of talented singers who auditioned during episode 1 alone, it’s likely to be a tough job for the judges to decide who gets to go to Hollywood and who doesn’t this season.

From soul singers to country artists bringing in their acoustic guitars, there’s a whole lot of talent on American Idol in season 20. So, let’s find out more about 2022 contestant Nicolina Bozzo, her American Idol audition aired during the show’s premiere on Sunday, February 27th.

Who is Nicolina Bozzo?

Nicolina Bozzo is an 18-year-old university student who hails from Toronto, Canada.

She’s the eldest of three sisters and said that she’s used to performing with her family.

Nicolina can be found on Instagram @nicolinabozzo with around 12k followers. The 18-year-old has already released her own music and regularly takes to the ‘gram sharing her singing talents, selfies and OOTD shots.

The American Idol star also has over 210k followers on TikTok.

Nicolina’s American Idol audition explored

During her audition, which aired on February 27th, Nicolina performed She Used To Be Mine by Sara Bareilles.

Nicolina showed the judges that she had a seriously powerful voice and in return, the American Idol trio gave her a standing ovation.

Nicolina gave some Christina Aguilera vibes during her performance which gave Katy Perry goosebumps and saw Lionel Richie shaking his fist.

Fans react to Nicolina on Twitter

Naturally, given the greatness of Nicolina’s performance, she had many American Idol viewers take to Twitter to share their love for her talent.

One person wrote: “So far, Nicolina is my favorite.”

Another tweeted: “Oh Nicolina is the one“.

Others said she was perfect and another wrote: “I’m serious, Nicolina Bozzo is one of the best singers to ever audition for American Idol!“.

