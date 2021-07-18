Who is Nik Stauskas' wife? Tracy and Alexandra Gerhart appear on Say Yes To The Dress











Say Yes To The Dress is back in 2021 with a brand new series. Season 20 launches on TLC on July 17th! Let’s get to know more about Nik Stauskas and his wife, Alexandra.

TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress is focused around Manhattan-based bridal shop Kleinfeld Bridal. The show first came out in 2007 and over 14 years later, it’s still going strong. Fashion designer Randy Fenoli is working remotely for the 2021 season which adds a whole new dimension to the show.

Who is Nik Stauskas?

Nik Stauskas is an NBA player who currently plays for Canadian team Raptors 905.

The 27-year-old was born on October 7th, 1993 in Ontario, Canada. He has a brother named Peter.

Previously, in his career, Nik has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings and more.

Meet Nik’s wife

Nik’s wife is Alexandra Stauskas. Her maiden name is Gerhart.

Alexandra and Nik Stauskas got engaged in 2018 after a year of being together. The couple then got married in 2020.

Alexandra has a privatised Instagram page @alexandra.stauskas where she has over 6,000 followers.

Alexandra Stauskas on Say Yes To The Dress

Nik Stauskas is a big fan of a partner appreciation post on IG. The basketball player is on Instagram @nikstauskas11 with 124k followers. He took to the ‘gram in 2020 to share photos of his and Alexandra’s wedding day.

Alexandra (then Gerhart) and her mother, Tracy, appeared on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress. As with many mother-daughter duos who appear on the show, they had some differences when it came to choosing a certain style. Her mother even called her a “cake topper” at one point!

However, Alexandra decided on a dress in the end which cost over $21,000 as per Hollywood Life!

