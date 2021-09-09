Married At First Sight star Nikita Jasmine's ethnicity and family explored











Nikita Jasmine is a cast member of Married At First Sight who will likely go down in history for her explosive scenes on screen.

A brand new series of MAFS UK kicked off from August 30th, 2021 on E4. Ant and Nikita, Bob and Megan, Matt and Dan and the rest of the couples have all had their own unique experiences in getting married at first sight.

Someone who’s not only had conflict with her own partner but with other contestants on the show, too, is Nikita Jasmine. She described herself as “the loudest out of all of her friends” and “ultimate chatterbox”, so let’s find out more about Nikita Jasmine; her ethnicity, family and more!

Get to know MAFS star Nikita

Nikita Jasmine is 26 years old, works in sales and hails from Durham.

During Nikita’s MAFS UK introduction, she revealed that she has a very particular type, looks are very important to her and she stated that she’s “looking for a muscly man with veneers” on the show.

Nikita also revealed that she’s had cosmetic surgery herself including a Brazilian bum lift, a boob job, full-body lipo, lip filler, a nose job and a full set of new teeth.

What is Nikita Jasmine’s ethnicity?

During Married At First Sight episode 1, Nikita explained that her father is English and her mother is Thai which makes her half Thai.

Speaking of her family, she said: “My dad is my absolute rock“, while she and her mum have a “love/hate relationship“. Nikita also added in episode 2 that her parents both have “bad tempers” and that’s a trait that has been passed onto her.

During the E4 show, Nikita describes herself as having a loving heart and putting her family first. She currently lives with her cat which she can be seen pushing around in a pushchair on MAFS UK!

Nikita’s friends and Instagram explored

Nikita is, in her words, a “northern girl that likes getting mortal“. She loves designer clothes and doesn’t wear the same outfit twice.

Judging by her Instagram page, she’s good friends with some Geordie Shore OG’s including Sophie Kasai, Chloe Ferry and Bethan Kershaw.

During MAFS, Nikita told Ant that she lost her grandmother to cancer a year before the show and her partner wasn’t there for her. It’s clear to see that Nikita is a family-oriented person from her IG page as she’s posted many photos with her grandparents.

