FBOY Island host: Who is Nikki Glaser? Comedy career, podcast and Instagram explored!











"FBOY F-BYE" are the words of Nikki Glaser as she bids farewell to one of the guys on new reality TV series FBOY Island! The 2021 show kicks off on HBO Max from July 29th and sees three women do their best to separate the 'men' from the 'bros'!

Lifting weights and cracking eggs with their biceps, the adonis-esq men on FBOY Island aren’t here to play – well, some of them are and they also want to bag $100,000. But, some of the men are there to find love and FBOY Island host gets to observe all the shenanigans in the paradise setting of the Cayman Islands.

Screenshot: FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Meet FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser!

Nikki Glaser was born on June 1st, 1984 making her 37 years old in 2021.

The comedian hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and has a degree in English Literature from the University of Kansas.

She recently interviewed her ex-boyfriend, Zach Sherwin, on her podcast, which is available to listen to from July 22nd.

Nikki’s career explored

Nikki’s career has landed her hosting FBOY Island in Grand Cayman, she said during the show’s teaser trailer: “Feel free to take your shirts off at any time you guys, I just want you to be comfortable and for me to be comfortable“.

Previous to the presenting role, Nikki worked in stand-up comedy. During her career, she’s performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan.

She’s also had stand-up features on Comedy Central and Netflix.

Nikki is also a podcast queen. She has hosted many including You Had To Be There, We Know Nothing, Not Safe, You Up? With Nikki Glaser and she’s also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience multiple times.

In March 2021, she launched The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

Meet Nikki Glaser on Instagram

Nikki Glaser can be found on Instagram @nikkiglaser with 765k followers! She’s also on Twitter under the same handle with a further 480k followers.

Nikki’s comedic flair translates over to her IG page where she posts regulary.

It appears that the TV show host is sinlg in 2021, as per PEOPLE, she said: “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing.“

