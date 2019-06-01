The final of Ninja Warrior UK is here!
Following eight episodes of catastrophic plunges, unexpected triumphs and Chris Kamara’s moustache, one high-flying ninja clone will claim the 2019 title.
First, however, they will have to conquer Mount Midoriyama. What is it? And has anyone ever came out on top?
When is the Ninja Warrior 2019 final?
The final of the series will air on Saturday, June 1st.
It airs at 18:30 pm on ITV.
As always, Chris Kamara, Rochelle Humes and Ben Shepard will host the event, which is the last in the series.
Who is competing for the crown?
Fifteen contestants have made it through to the final of the competition.
One of the favourites is Scot Ali Hay, from Kelso. Although he slipped out of the competition in semi-finals – before redeeming himself in a bonus eliminator round – the 30-year-old has excelled on the course otherwise.
This is Ali’s third final in the competition and his consistent performances on the show have earned him the title of The Bearded Ninja.
Jacob Peregrine-Wheller could also course an upset and is well-trained on the course thanks to his parkour school in Bridgwater, Somerset.
What is Mount Midoriyama?
Mount Midoriyama is a ridiculous 22-metre rope climb which, of course, comes after a gruelling obstacle course where every inch of your body is painfully fatigued.
Every Ninja Warrior series from Japan to the USA concludes with Mount Midoriyama.
It’s a gruelling battle of strength and willpower.
Has anyone ever conquered it?
In the UK, no!
For five straight years, no-one has ever successfully scaled the Mount in the UK.
In fact, across 31 seasons in 19 countries, only six people have reached the summit
