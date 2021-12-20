No, DonJuan from RHOA isn’t gay, girlfriend rumours explored











The Real Housewives shows are focused around the housewives and their families, however, there are many ‘friends’ of the housewives, work colleagues and assistants who have vital roles in the women’s lives. RHOA has featured many ‘friends’ on the show over the years.

Long-standing RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season 2 in 2009. She’s known for being a very successful businesswoman and during RHOA her employees Carmon Cambrice and DonJuan Clark appeared on the show. So, let’s find out more about DonJuan and whether he’s gay.

Who is Don Juan from RHOA?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star DonJuan appeared on the show as Kandi Burruss’ employee.

Kandi is all about building her empire and DonJuan and Carmon were often featured in the show when it came to running her business.

The RHOA star can be seen on the show during season 5 and he and Kandi have been co-workers and friends for many years.

No, RHOA star Don Juan isn’t gay

Many of the single men who appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta are gay such as Miss Lawrence and Dwight Eubanks. However, just because DonJuan didn’t appear on the show with a girlfriend, it doesn’t mean that he’s gay.

Carmon also appears on RHOA working for Kandi and her love life isn’t featured on the show, so it seems that both she and DonJuan were really on the show as Kandi’s employee’s and not as cast members.

Because of this, it makes sense that neither of their personal lives were featured.

Does DonJuan have a girlfriend?

Although DonJuan doesn’t appear to have a partner on RHOA, some may look to his Instagram page to see if he posts his personal life on social media.

But, it seems that when it comes to his love life, DonJuan is keeping it private.

His appearances on TV and his IG page are strictly business, and as it stands, there’s no inkling of who DonJuan’s partner is.

