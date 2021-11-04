Alaskan Bush People Noah and Rhain's baby name revealed











Alaskan Bush People first hit screens in 2014 and eight years later, the show is onto its 13th season. The show is focused around the Brown family and over the years, they’re experienced love and loss. Season 13 revealed to viewers the heartbreak that the family went through following the loss of their father, Billy Brown.

However, it seems that there is some good news for the family as a new baby has arrived in November 2021. So, let’s find out more about Noah and Rhain’s baby name.

Screenshot: Noah Gets Bad News From His Girlfriend Rhain | Alaskan Bush People

Noah and Rhain’s relationship

Noah can be seen bringing Rhain to Browntown to meet his parents back in 2017 on the Discovery show.

After quite a few failed attempts at finding love, Noah finally found everything he was hoping for in Rhain.

Noah showed off his chicken coop house to Rhain, as well as his brother’s house built from tyres and this was all before Ami asked Rhain if she likes children during their first meet.

Read More: Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s net worth

Noah and Rhain get married

In August 2018 Noah and Rhain got married and in November 2019 they welcomed their first child.

The couple tied the knot in Idaho although Blasting News reported in 2018 that not everyone in the family was happy with Noah and Rhain’s marriage.

It appears that since their wedding, Rhain has taken a step back from filming on the Discovery show, although the couple is still happy together off-screen. Speaking to People in 2019, Noah said of their firstborn: “Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy.“

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 5805 Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/S6jN–Kmcqw/hqdefault.jpg 882479 882479 center 22403

Noah and Rhain’s baby name revealed

Noah and Rhain revealed the birth of their second child on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.

The couple has named their second son Adam Bishop Brown. Adam weighed 9 lbs 1 oz and, by the looks of their joint Instagram page, the couple can’t get enough of their new baby.

After posting a photo to IG of their two sons sleeping, Noah captioned it: “And this is just the beginning of Rhain and I posing Eli and Adam together in super Cute and adorable ways, stay tuned.”

See Also: Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown’s net worth explored

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK