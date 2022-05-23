Relive Noah Thompson's inspiring audition that won over American Idol judges













Noah Thompson’s fans have re-watched his inspiring audition and reflected on his incredible 2022 American Idol journey.

Everything changed for the 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky when his best friend Arthur signed him up to audition for this year’s series.

Season 20 came to an end last night (Sunday, May 22nd) where contestants HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson made it to the final three in hopes of getting the coveted title.

So, let’s relive Noah’s inspiring audition that won over American Idol judges and fans of the show.

Relive Noah Thompson’s audition

Noah Thompson signed up to the 2022 series of American Idol thanks to his co-worker and best friend Arthur. Noah has always dreamt of becoming a musician but he didn’t believe enough in himself. Arthur saw potential in his friend and decided to help him with his goal.

During the audition video, Arthur said that Noah “was not born to be working with us” which showed how much he sees in his friend.

When Katy asked Arthur why he signed him up, Arthur replied: “Because he wouldn’t have signed up himself up”. “He saw you, he saw your potential,” Katy Perry responded back.

“He’s got so much talent, man,” Arthur continued. “Other contestants, they’ve had vocal training. They do these crazy warm-ups. And this is straight raw right here.”

Relive Noah’s emotional audition singing Giving You Up by Kameron Marlowe from the video below.

Noah Thompson wins American Idol 2022

Noah is in the media spotlight after he won over judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and viewers at home, becoming the 2022 American Idol winner. He managed to beat Leah Marlene and HunterGirl during the final.

Noah’s winning performance saw him singing I’m On Fire by Bruce Springsteen which left judges and fans of the show speechless.

Presenter Ryan Seacrest announced the win of the 20-year-old as he revealed the voting results and said: “Buddy you just won American Idol.”

“Oh my God,” Noah responded in total surprise. “My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy.”

Came into this competition scared out of my mind, it’s all so surreal.. I have no words man. You guys mean the absolute world to me, thank you for everything!! Cannot believe this right now #americanidol #top3 #grateful pic.twitter.com/DplhCTxrqq — Noah Thompson (@noahthompsonmu1) May 16, 2022

Fans praise Noah’s win

Many American Idol viewers have praised Noah’s win and congratulated him on getting one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional musician.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter below.

One of the most inspiring stories ever. Noah Thompson literally told his friend not to send in a clip of him singing to @AmericanIdol because he didn’t think he had it in him… Months later he goes and wins the whole damn thing. #KentuckyProud — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) May 23, 2022

Let’s go Noah Thompson!! Making Kentucky proud!! You were my favorite from your audition!! You deserved this! @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol #americanidolfinale — Jordan Smith (@jsmithwx) May 23, 2022

WOOOO!! NOW THAT @noahthompsonmu1 WON AMERICAN IDOL, I CAN FINALLY REWATCH HIS AUDITION AND HAVE MY "I TOLD YOU SO" MOMENT https://t.co/fwlWEGoaVD — tina (@kristine_ah) May 23, 2022

Noah Thompsons first song on American Idol was Give me up. He is a construction worker in Kentucky. 20 years old with a wife and child. Raw talent. Hope he makes it big.He is a natural. — Music Makes Me Happy (@BruscinoClaire) May 23, 2022

