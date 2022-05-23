Relive Noah Thompson's inspiring audition that won over American Idol judges

Noah Thompson’s fans have re-watched his inspiring audition and reflected on his incredible 2022 American Idol journey.
Everything changed for the 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky when his best friend Arthur signed him up to audition for this year’s series.
Season 20 came to an end last night (Sunday, May 22nd) where contestants HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson made it to the final three in hopes of getting the coveted title.
So, let’s relive Noah’s inspiring audition that won over American Idol judges and fans of the show.
Relive Noah Thompson’s audition
Noah Thompson signed up to the 2022 series of American Idol thanks to his co-worker and best friend Arthur. Noah has always dreamt of becoming a musician but he didn’t believe enough in himself. Arthur saw potential in his friend and decided to help him with his goal.
During the audition video, Arthur said that Noah “was not born to be working with us” which showed how much he sees in his friend.
When Katy asked Arthur why he signed him up, Arthur replied: “Because he wouldn’t have signed up himself up”. “He saw you, he saw your potential,” Katy Perry responded back.
“He’s got so much talent, man,” Arthur continued. “Other contestants, they’ve had vocal training. They do these crazy warm-ups. And this is straight raw right here.”
Relive Noah’s emotional audition singing Giving You Up by Kameron Marlowe from the video below.
- THE KARDASHIANS: Kourtney Kardashian in black dress for wedding party of the year
Noah Thompson wins American Idol 2022
Noah is in the media spotlight after he won over judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and viewers at home, becoming the 2022 American Idol winner. He managed to beat Leah Marlene and HunterGirl during the final.
Noah’s winning performance saw him singing I’m On Fire by Bruce Springsteen which left judges and fans of the show speechless.
Presenter Ryan Seacrest announced the win of the 20-year-old as he revealed the voting results and said: “Buddy you just won American Idol.”
“Oh my God,” Noah responded in total surprise. “My heart is beating out of my chest. This is crazy.”
- READ MORE: Noah Thompson’s girlfriend is his high school sweetheart
Fans praise Noah’s win
Many American Idol viewers have praised Noah’s win and congratulated him on getting one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional musician.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter below.
WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC NOW
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK