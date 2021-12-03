Buy Noel Fielding’s shirt from Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021











There’s nothing cosier than sitting down to a cooking series during the festive season and what could be better to get into the Christmas spirit with than a brand new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays? The bakers are back in the tent and it’s time to whip up mini panettone and incredible illusion cakes from December 3rd on Netflix.

Noel Fielding has always been known for his quirky style and the TV presenter and comedian has donned some seriously eye-catching shirts during his time hosting The Great British Bake Off. Now, Noel is back alongside Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Matt Lucas sporting yet another showstopper of a shirt. So, let’s find out more about where you can buy it.

How to buy Noel’s shirt from Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021

Noel is wearing a bright blue silk shirt on The Great British Baking Show Holidays in 2021.

The comedian paired his luxurious-looking top with a pair of black jeans and donned his trademark black hair.

The shirt comes from Lost Daze and is their ‘Skeleton Embroidered Silk Shirt’.

Noel’s shirt is currently out of stock from outlet MatchesFashion. However, a reminder can be set to alert fans of the item when it becomes available. It costs £725 online.

Similar pieces to Noel’s blue shirt

As the exact shirt that Noel is wearing in the holiday special is unfortunately currently out of stock, here are some alternative shirts that could still fit the bill.

A blue silk shirt from Versace is available online for £980, which isn’t too far off the price tag for Noel’s skeleton shirt.

Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, boohooMAN have a Navy satin shirt with white piping available on their website for just £15.

Simpler satin shirts can also be purchased online for around £30 in blue.

Buy more of Noel’s shirts and jumpers from GBBO

During GBBO, Noel has worn a variety of snazzy shirts and jumpers in all kinds of styles and designs.

Buy Noel Fieldings fruit shirt from GBBO here, bag his 2021 skeleton jumper here. Noel’s iconic heart hands shirt is available to buy online, too.

Alternatively, Noel’s pink and black smiley face jumper is always a winner, buy it here.

