Who is Noella Bergener? RHOC star's age, husband and career explored











The newest RHOC cast member is Noella Bergener and fans want to learn more about her, including her age, family, career and Instagram.

The Bravo reality show returns for its sixteenth season on Wednesday, December 1st, bringing back familiar faces, as well as new castmates.

Noella Bergener is one of the latest stars in the series who makes her debut appearance during the season premiere.

So, let’s meet her on Instagram and find more about her.

Who is Noella Bergener?

Noella Bergener is 36 years old and hails from Southern California.

She pursued a modelling career back in the days as she was on the cover of Flirt Magazine and Esquire Turkey in the early 2000s.

She was also featured in the luxury lifestyle publication Modern Luxury OC in February 2020.

Noelle has a two-year-old son and an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Moreover, she is friends with fellow cast member Shannon Beador and they often feature on each other’s social media profiles.

In an Instagram post in October, Noelle opened up about her family and revealed that her father, who she had reconnected with last year, had sadly passed away.

Noella, RHOC season 16 first look, Bravo on YouTube

Who is her husband?

Noella’s estranged husband is James Bergener. They married in June 2020 but are separated.

The two are in the middle of a divorce and a legal and physical custody of their two-year-old child, James Bergener II, according to a report from The Sun.

As per Noella’s bio on Bravo: “Noella Bergener’s world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce.

“Her lavish lifestyle gets ripped out from underneath her as the divorce poses questions about her financial future while she cares for her children.”

Meet Noella on Instagram

Noella is slowly but steadily gaining more popularity on social media and her fan base is set to increase after her RHOC appearance.

Over on her Insta account, she loves to share pictures with family and friends, travel snaps and throwback pictures to her modelling years.

You can find more about Noella under the handle @noellanoelbergener.

