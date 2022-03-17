Noella Bergener “commutes” for her first husband to see daughter Coco













The Real Housewives of Orange County first launched in 2006 and 16 years later the ladies are back with a brand new season. In 2022, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador are joined by newbies Noella Bergener and Dr Jen Armstrong, plus OG cast member Heather Dubrow also made a return to the Bravo series.

Over the seasons many of the RHOC ladies have experienced break-ups and divorces. Shannon Beador has been able to relate to Noella Bergener in season 16 as she went through a divorce on the show with her ex-husband David Beador.

The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 8802 The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0mPYhPFAu0/hqdefault.jpg 968138 968138 center 22403

Noella’s divorce on RHOC

During Noella Bergener’s first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County she split from her husband “Sweet James” Bergener.

Noella is 36 years old and is a mother to two children, with her youngest, James Junior, James Bergener’s son.

Speaking of her divorce, Noella said in season 16 episode 13 that she wants to move on to her next chapter: “You have no idea how quickly I want this to be over with. I just want us to be in a space where we can focus on co-parenting“.

OMG: Who is James Bergener, RHOC star Noella’s ex?

What we know about Noella Bergener’s first husband

The majority of Noella’s storylines on RHOC in 2022 have been related to her divorce from her second husband, James Bergener.

However, she was married once before. Noella hasn’t spoken about who her first husband was on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But, she has taken to Instagram to respond to her followers if they’ve asked questions about her first husband. Judging by Noella’s Instagram comment, she travels to ensure that her daughter can maintain a relationship with her biological father.

Noella fails to disclose her daughter with her first husband lives in puerto rico?? She doesn’t think we’ve scraped her entire IG?? Pretty despicable and I can see how she was friends with Braunwyn. Not buying her fake storyline. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/5MO0gUQD3m — themoneyhoney✨ (@socalqt) December 16, 2021

Noella has a daughter from her first marriage

As well as James Junior, Noella has a daughter named Coco who is seven years old.

Noella often takes to the ‘gram to share photos with her “mini me” and she still has lots of family photos of herself, James, Coco and James Junior on her page.

Noella hasn’t revealed who her daughter’s father is but she said during RHOC season 16 that James Bergener was the “second man down in six years“.

She added: “It’s definitely going to take an extraordinary person to come into my life with all of this. There was a lot of chaos in my relationship and I feel like that’s a direct reflection of what is was modelled for me… from my father.“

NO WAY: Why aren’t RHOC stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley married?

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK