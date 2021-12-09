Who is RHOC Noella Bergener’s husband, “Sweet” James Bergener?











Bravo’s longest-standing Real Housewives show is back in 2021 for a sixteenth season. Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson and many more familiar faces are back, as well as RHOC OG cast member Heather Dubrow. The show is set to be brimming with drama once again as Heather returns and two newbies join the group.

Noella Bergener is one of the newcomers to RHOC season 16. The show premiered on December 1st and week by week, viewers are surely going to get to know Noella more. Here’s more on whether Noella Bergener has a husband and who her ex James is…

Does Noella Bergener have a husband?

Yes, Noella Bergener technically has a husband in 2021, but she’s in the midst of a divorce as her reality TV debut airs.

As per Bravo, Noella’s divorce is set to be a storyline of RHOC season 16.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Shannon said that she and Noella had grown close.

Perhaps their shared experience of divorces is what brought the pair together. Noella can be seen crying in trailers for the series, so it’s likely that her personal life is laid bare for viewers to see in 2021.

What does James Bergener do?

James Bergener is a lawyer. As per his website, “Sweet” James is “recognized as one of the country’s leading personal injury lawyers” and he’s also a “legal analyst on radio and television“.

He’s based in Newport Beach, California as per his LinkedIn page and has been a partner at the Bergener Firm for 17 years in 2021.

Noella and James’ divorce explored

As per Noella’s Bravo profile, her ex “unexpectedly filed for divorce“. They married in 2020.

Speaking to ET, Shannon said that Noella was “blindsided” by the news of her divorce and that she has empathy for her situation.

With the responsibility of her two-year-old son, a daughter from a previous relationship, and the lavish lifestyle she’s accustomed to, the RHOC has a lot to deal with following the unexpected news. Distractify reported that court documents state that Noella has requested legal and physical custody of James Junior and has requested spousal support.

