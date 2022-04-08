RHOC's Noella Bergener really was in a Will Smith music video in her teens













The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first of the Real Housewives shows to launch back in 2006. Sixteen seasons later and Heather Dubrow is back on the show, Shannon Beador has a new boyfriend, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are now a part of the furniture and newbies Dr Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener have joined RHOC.

Dr Jen and Noella have aired a fair amount of their relationship problems during their first season on the Bravo show although viewers are still just getting to know them. Season 16 episode 16 saw the ladies talking about what they did for their first job and one of the housewives had a pretty cool first gig, so let’s find out more about whether Noella Bergener was in a Will Smith music video.

Who is Noella Bergener?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener is more than a housewife. Technically, she’s not a wife at all anymore, following her divorce from James Bergener in 2022.

Noella is a mother of two and she was born in Orange County in 1985 making her 36 years old at present.

She’s clearly been a part of the OC scene for some time as she can be seen hanging out with ‘OG of the OC’ Vicki Gunvalson on her Instagram page.

The RHOC star had a modelling career

Prior to getting married, Noella was known as Noella Nance and she had a career as a model.

Varying reports state that Noella is somewhere between 5 foot 7 (1.7m) and 5 foot 8 (1.72m).

Judging by Noella’s IG posts, she had success as a fashion model in Turkey and often modelled swimwear.

Noella Bergener was in a Will Smith video

There are many Real Housewives stars who have appeared in music videos such as Eva Marcille and Claudia Jordan and now it looks like Noella Bergener can be added to that list.

During RHOC season 16 episode 16, she said that her first job was a Will Smith music video when she was around 15 years old.

Around one minute into the video, Noella can be seen posing on top of a piano wearing a blonde wig. The Will 2K song was released in 1999.

