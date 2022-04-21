











MAFS season 14 premiered on Lifetime on January 5th, 2022. The season features couples from Boston, Massachusetts who had never met before their wedding day. One of the couples, matchmade by experts, appeared to be off to a great start on the show, so let’s find out more about where Noi and Steve are at since marrying at first sight.

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak are two participants in Lifetime’s Married at First Sight season 14. Along with Lindsay and Mark, Alyssa and Chris, Katina and Olajuwon and co, Noi and Steve have had quite the rollercoaster ride of a marriage so far…

Noi and Steve got Married at First Sight

During MAFS season 14 episode 3, Steve, 38, and Noi, 33, met at the altar and said “I do” without ever meeting one another before.

Initially, the pair got off to a great start but as the experiment rolled on, Noi expressed that she didn’t feel comfortable moving in together yet.

Noi also expressed worries over Steve not having a job but the two continued to work through their conflict on the show.

Married at First Sight fans have a lot to say about Noi and Steve

As MAFS season 14 has continued, Steve and Noi received advice from Dr Pepper although they still appear to be butting heads on the show.

Many Married at First Sight fans have taken to Twitter during season 14 to comment their thoughts on Noi and Steve’s relationship.

One person tweeted: “Noi doesn’t realize how lucky she is to have a guy like Steve“.

Others suggested that Steve’s employment situation wasn’t a big deal. One viewer tweeted: “Steve got money. He is already trying to replace Noi’s wedding ring with a better one. He isn’t even breaking a sweat.“

During MAFS, prior to getting married, Steve said to Dr Viviana Coles: “It was a four-month trip, I got a lot of my wanderlust out, for sure. Before my travels I was locked down with a job for four years, I can always create opportunities.” He also said that if he planned on having kids and getting a house he would “buckle down and get a job“.

MAFS fans are divided over Noi

While many MAFS viewers have gone in on Noi on Twitter after watching her and Steve’s relationship play out on the Lifetime show, others have analysed Noi’s behaviour with more compassion.

One fan tweeted: “That explains a great deal as to why Noi doesn’t see the social media thing as wrong. She is expressing herself because she couldn’t.”

Another wrote: “I hope Noi can figure out that Steve isn’t trying to stop her from expressing herself!“

Y’all! Do you see this emotional intelligence on Steve?! He is holding space for Noi and validating her feelings! Love to see it! #MAFS — Danielle Jackson (@callmeMsJackson) April 21, 2022

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON LIFETIME WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

