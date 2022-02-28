Meet Normandy, her American Idol audition made Katy Perry storm off set













As of Sunday, February 27th 2022, American Idol is officially a-go and the judges have been taken aback in the audition stages so far by the level of talent that’s competing in this year’s series. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have their work cut out in deciding who get to go to Hollywood!

A huge variety of singers have walked through the American Idol doors in 2022 from soul to country artists. Normandy was one of the auditionees who truly blew the judges away on American Idol, so let’s find out more about her, including why Katy Perry stormed off set during her audition.

Who is Normandy on American Idol?

American Idol kicked off its audition episodes from February 27th and arriving with her carrot backpack and bunny slippers was 2022 contestant Normandy.

Normandy is 29 years old and hails from Baltimore, Maryland.

She’s a gamer and can be found on Instagram @normandyofficial.

Exploring Normandy’s audition

Proud Mary by Tina Turner was Normandy’s audition song choice and as soon as she sang the words “…and we’re rollin’” Katy Perry bolted out of her seat and said “f*** this ya’ll I’m outta here, I will not be set up“.

Normandy then continued with her rendition of Proud Mary before Katy asked her to perform an Adele song.

Her second performance also blew the judges away as well as tonnes of American Idol viewers judging by Twitter. One fan wrote :”I think I’m in love with Normandy on American Idol . I don’t know how she’ll survive competition rounds, but adore.“

Normandy already has tonnes of fans

It’s safe to say that Normandy is set to gain a lot of fans during her American Idol journey. Even just from her audition, lots of fans are sharing their love for Normandy on Twitter.

She’s already got a following of over 23K followers on TikTok and she also has a YouTube channel.

Another fan wrote on Twitter: “Actually, Normandy’s voice on American Idol isn’t unprecedented. Back in the day, R&B singer Michel’le belted out hits w/ a singing voice quite distinct from her speaking voice, the latter of which sounds similar to Normandy’s.”.

She often takes to TikTok and IG to share her life with her fans and her YouTube channel looks to be more gaming-related.

