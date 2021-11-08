Where is North Star Ranch that the Alaskan Bush People call home?











Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People have had a lot to contend with over the past couple of seasons. The matriarch of the family, Ami Brown, was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer and in 2021, the family experienced the loss of their beloved father, and Ami’s husband, Billy Brown.

Previous seasons of the show saw the family create their home from forest land and call it ‘North Star Ranch’ but after so many changes, are the family still living there? There have been many rumours that they don’t really live in the Alaskan bush and that the family is living in Washington, so let’s find out more about where the Brown family is in 2021.

Where is North Star Ranch?

In a 2018 episode of Alaskan Bush People, Ami and Billy Brown could be seen saying that the whole family was “extremely excited” to build themselves a ranch. They sold their Alaskan home ‘Browntown’ in 2019.

Looking forward to the “wolfpack” being back together, Ami and Billy reunited with their whole family including their son, Noah Brown.

According to The Sun, North Star Ranch is located in Washington wilderness: “The Brown family supposedly moved to the 436-acre North Star Ranch in Washington state after spending $1.6 million on four parcels of land for $415,000 each in February 2018.“

Do the Alaskan Bush People live in Washington?

Since the Brown family bought the land to create North Star Ranch in 2018 and 2019, they had their lives turned upside down when it caught on fire in 2020.

The family essentially lost everything in the fire and are having to rebuild the ranch in 2021.

As per Outsider, the family is living in rental accommodation, for the time being, Noah Brown said in an Instagram post: “The mountain is home, North Star Ranch is home, the only reason that we are not on the mountain right now is because Rhain and I personally lost everything in the Palmer mountain wildfire; so we are in a rent house until we can rebuild what we lost.“

Where are the Brown family now in 2021?

As of 2021, although the show is still called Alaskan Bush People, they’re currently residing in Washington.

During a snippet of the show, the family could be seen heading a nearby town of Oroville, Washington, to arrange Billy Brown’s funeral.

The family initially moved to Washington in 2017 for Ami Brown’s cancer treatment and it appears as though this is where they’ve chosen to settle. Despite the fire at North Star Ranch, it looks like the family is rebuilding and remaining in the area for season 13.

