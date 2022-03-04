











CBS’ The Amazing Race finally concluded its 33rd season on March 2, 2022, with Kim and Penn Holderness becoming the oldest couple to win the show.

The 33rd season began filming in February 2020 but came to an abrupt stop once COVID-19 hit. The filming resumed in September 2021 and fast forward six months, the season is finally over.

Meet the oldest couple to win The Amazing Race

Kim and Penn Holderness, who started their journey on the show on January 5, came out as the season’s proud winners.

The pair bagged the hefty prize of $1 million. They also became one of the oldest couples on the show to have travelled to seven countries and 17 cities.

Kim is 45 years old while Penn is 47, making their combined age 92. The couple, who are also popular internet personalities, broke the age record previously set by Season 5 champions, Chip & Kim McAllister.

The Holderness couple is no stranger to fame. The two are popular social media content creators with over 700,000 Instagram followers. The stars often make goofy videos featuring their family and even run a Holderness family podcast.

Kim and Penn are also parents to two kids: daughter Lola and son Penn Charles Holderness.

Who finished second and third?

The Amazing Race’s winners competed with four pairs in the finale episode titled ’No Room for Error’, and became the first ones to reach host Phil Keoghan at the final stop.

Fellow contestants and flight attendants Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt came in second.

Best Friends Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris bagged the third spot while the show’s father-daughter duo, Arun and Natalia Kumar, were eliminated after finishing fourth.

Fans react to The Amazing Race finale

Following the finale, many fans took to Twitter to have their say about the 33rd season of the show.

One fan wrote, “Bummed they didn’t win but I am so beyond proud of these 2 queens. They were one of the most dominant all-female teams of all time and always had such fun bright personalities,” talking about Raquel and Cayla’s performance.

Bummed they didn't win but i am so beyond proud of these 2 queens. They were one of the most dominant all female teams of all time and always had such fun bright personalities. Really hope to see them race again in a future season #TAR33 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/GGn1L4Zdms — Delanie #TeamSwati (@avriIgirlfriend) March 3, 2022

UR SEASON 33 AMAZING RACE WINNERS!!! KIM AND PENN!!! YAYYYYY😁💚💚💚😁😁 THE OLDEST EVER COUPLE TO WIN AMAZING RACE!!! WOOOHOOOO!!! @AmazingRaceCBS @PhilKeoghan pic.twitter.com/cTs7oW0u0x — Jay LETS GO RANGERS! (@Jayyoshi1) March 3, 2022

Another fan congratulated the winners saying: “Kim& Penn really made their kids & all their fans so proud!! 5 legs won. Faves all season. One of the best.”

Kim& Penn really made their kids & all their fans so proud!! 5 legs won. Faves all season. One of the best #AmazingRace winners pic.twitter.com/pr3IRHkmIf — Paul💋💫 (@PaulStans1) March 3, 2022

Everyone’s upset that the YouTubers won even though they ran an amazing race with great communication and no cheating 🤦🏻‍♀️#theamazingrace — Anna (@anwarr__s_couch) March 3, 2022

They’re fantastic winners and they’ll represent the show well. You really can’t ask for more #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/eOhumlY5o3 — Ryan 🦈 (@suRYvor) March 3, 2022

