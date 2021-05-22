BBC: What happened to Oli Marlow on Great British Menu? Meet the chef on Instagram











Oli Marlow made it through the rounds of Great British Menu 2021. However, it didn’t seem that he made the BBC show’s banquet finale. Let’s find out what happened to Oli.

Great British Menu sees the UK’s best chefs go head to head week after week to have their dish served at the big finale banquet. Their culinary creations are placed before judges including Matthew Fort, Rachel Khoo and Oliver Peyton. Should they make it to the BBC Two show’s final, the chefs will gain recognition as one of Britain’s best.

BBC: Who is Oli from Great British Menu?

Oli Marlow, 30, was one of the Great British Menu finalists in 2021.

The series finale aired on May 21st at 8 pm on BBC Two, however, Oli was nowhere to be seen.

He was born in Hampshire and works for renowned chef and former Banquet winner Simon Rogan.

Oli completed his culinary apprenticeship at luxury hotel Chewton Glen in Hampshire. During his career, he’s world-renowned restaurants including The Fat Duck, Eleven Madison Park, and Maaemo.

What happened to Oli on Great British Menu?

Not only was Great British Menu judge Rachel Khoo absent from the series finale, but so was one of the BBC show’s finalists.

After being asked of Oli’s whereabouts, presenter Andi Oliver said: “There’s a little bit of a spanner“.

“All series, our chefs and crew have worked in a bubble, regularly taking coronavirus tests. We’ve never had a positive result until this morning when Oli’s came back – thankfully before he came in contact with Dan, Alex Jude and Roberta.“

Speaking to Andi over the phone, Oli said that he was: “Feeling fine, don’t have any symptoms, just gutted, really.“

Because Oli tested positive for Covid-19, he was unable to serve his dish at the final. But, the other chefs agreed to attempt to still create the main dish for the banquet, created by Oli.

Meet Oli Marlow on Instagram

With around 15k followers, Oli Marlow can be found on Instagram @olimarlow.

The executive chef works for chef Simon Rogan at the Roganic Hong Kong and Aulis London restaurants.

Oli often shares snaps of his dishes on IG, as well as many of himself and his kitchen teams hard at work.

