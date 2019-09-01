Olivia Attwood's surgery: Let's take a look at the TOWIE newbie in 2019!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is back for a twenty-fifth series in 2019! There are a whole load of new cast members and some OGs are returning.

Expect the agg to reach new levels, drinks to fly and tears to fall as the Essex lovelies make up, break up and have some major fallings-out.

One of the latest additions to the TOWIE cast is already-famous-face Olivia Jade Attwood.

Let’s find out what’s going down with Olivia Attwood in 2019, from surgery to boyfriends and more.

Olivia joins TOWIE series 25

Olivia Attwood rose to fame on Love Island 2017. Entering the villa as an original Islander, she gained attention as one of the most outspoken contestants ever seen on the show.

And what does the TOWIE cast need in 2019? Some more drama of course, so let’s throw Olivia into the mix.

Liv’s hometown isn’t quite Brentwood, Essex but she looks very at home there. She actually hails from Guildford, Surrey.

The 28-year-old was already friends with some of the cast members before joining the show including Clelia Theodorou and Shelby Tribble. However, she’s now wound herself up smack bang in the middle of Clelia and Shelby’s fallout.

Perhaps not the easiest way to start your TOWIE debut!

OMG: Why have Yaz and Lockie split? Is there a future for the TOWIE couple?

Olivia Attwood: Surgery

Although surgery looks to almost be a requirement of reality TV nowadays, it turns out that Olivia hasn’t had that much done.

As far as she’s said, she has lip filler and underwent a boob job before her telly days. According to The Mirror, Olivia had a breast reduction in 2019 and took to Instagram to share her experience.

Olivia said: “So loads of you are asking what surgery I’m having done and I’m finally getting my boobs re-done this week. Nothing more, nothing less so everyone can just calm down.”

TOWIE: Get to know Terri Gradley – Joey Turner’s mum joins the 2019 cast!

Who is Olivia dating?

Liv’s time on Love Island saw her endure an awkward relationship with Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland and then enter a serious relationship with Chris Hughes.

Olivia and Chris even went on to have their own reality TV show following Love Island series 3.

Today she’s in a relationship with one of her exes, Bradley Dack. Olivia’s beau plays football for the Blackburn Rovers.

As of September 2019, Olivia and Bradley are happily together, however, he won’t be joining her on TOWIE as he’s not a big fan of the drama according to The Birmingham Mail.

SEE ALSO: Gemma Collins’ clothes shop in Brentwood: Location, prices and more!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX SEASON 25 ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM FROM SEPTEMBER 1ST.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE