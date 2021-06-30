Love Island USA: Who is Olivia Kaiser? Age, Job and Instagram of the 2021 star!











Get ready for the summer to get a whole lot hotter as the cast list for Love Island USA has officially been announced. Arielle Vandenberg is back to her hosting duties while the CBS show is narrated by Matthew Hoffman.

A selection of stunners will be heading into the Love Island USA villa from July 7th. The third season is being filmed in Hawaii. So, will it be trouble in paradise for the couples? Or, will 2021 be the year that they find true love?

Screenshot: Love Island USA – CBS

Who is Olivia Kaiser?

After a dating drought due to a global pandemic and lockdown, there’s a bunch of singletons ready to find love on Love Island USA.

One contestant who is ready to, in her words, “release the beast” is Olivia.

She said: “I’m responsible, yet wild. Professional, yet crazy”. So, it sounds as if Olivia is a whole lot of fun.

Olivia is 28 years old and comes from Anchorage, Alaska.

Read More: See Melinda and Marvin from Too Hot To Handle now

Olivia’s job explored

Love Island USA star Olivia is a business owner.

She runs her own beauty company and is a licensed cosmotologist.

Her company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona as per it’s Instagram page – @livbeautifullyaz.

As well as microblading and ombré brows, Olivia offers ‘Lip blushing’ and ‘eyeliner’ as permanent makeup treatments.

She writes in her IG bio: “I tattoo faces” and on Olivia’s beauty website she says: “Growing up in Alaska I always knew I wanted to travel and see new places. Little did I know that 6 years later my journey would bring me all the way down to the sunny state of Arizona.“

FIRST LOOK: Chloe arrives and has her pick of the boys | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 3012 FIRST LOOK: Chloe arrives and has her pick of the boys | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/60nyIQ4FUCs/hqdefault.jpg 816192 816192 center 22403

Meet Olivia on Instagram

Find 28-year-old Olivia on Instagram @oliviaannkaiser where she has over 5,000 followers.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s an “Alaska girl in the desert“, so we can assume she’s living in Arizona at the moment.

Olivia is a Cancer, for anyone interested in astrology. And, she writes that her interests include “Health, fitness and God“.

Judging by Olivia’s IG page, she’s a real busy bee. From bikini snaps, to nights out, hiking snaps and family photos, she looks to be a very sociable person which makes her perfect for Love Island USA!

HGTV: Get to know Tiffany Brooks – career and business explored

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 3 ON CBS FROM JULY 7TH 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK