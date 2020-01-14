Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is a dating show you can count on to bring all sorts of people together.

From fitness models to customer service agents, they’re all up for a Summer of fun – or in the case of series 6, a Winter of fun!

Winter Love Island kicked off from Sunday, January 12th on ITV2 and brought with it a whole host of new singletons.

Ollie Williams was one of the original Islanders to enter the villa and coupled up with Paige Turley.

Ollie revealed quite early on in the show that he’s a landowner. So, let’s take a look at his net worth.

Who is Ollie Williams?

Ollie Williams is the posh boy of the group in 2020.

Paired up with Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley, Ollie was off to a pretty good start on the Winter edition of the show.

However, he somehow managed to reveal that he cheated on the same girl eight or nine times which hasn’t landed Ollie in the girls’ good books.

Ollie Williams: Net worth

Ollie is an heir to The Lanhydrock Estate which pretty much means he’s up there when it comes to wealth.

According to Capital FM: “The Lanhydrock Estate is owned by a private limited company and the most records show its net worth is £9.2million.”

Ollie clearly loves to brag about his family’s wealth as he revealed that the best chat up line he’d ever used was: “Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’ That’s it. Chat up line, done.”

Where is The Lanhydrock Estate?

The Lanhydrock Estate is located in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Ollie’s claim to fame is that his father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock: “The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

By the looks of the Lanhydrock Estate website, it’s committed to conservation and wildlife and owns one mile of the River Fowey.

