Who is Omeretta the Great? Age, career and Instagram of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star explored!











VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back for a tenth season in 2021. OG's of the show, such as Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Sierra and Shooter Gates, Bambi, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are back for more drama, and Yandy and Mendeecees Harris are moving over from the New York edition of the show!

Omeretta the Great is a newcomer to season 10 along with Yung Baby Tate and Renni Rucci. Let’s get to know more about the reality TV star from her age to her Instagram!

Who is Omeretta the Great?

Omeretta the Great is a new cast member on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in 2021.

Season 10 kicks off with a fair few newbies, and although Omeretta is new to the show, she’s not new to the music scene. The 25-year-old is a rapper who rose to fame on platforms such as SoundCloud and Instagram.

Omeretta gained attention for her Nicki Minaj MEGATRON challenge back in 2019 as she was listed as one of the best rappers who could have bagged herself a cash prize.

Omeretta’s rap career

Although Omeretta is yet to appear in the official charts, she’s got a huge following as a rapper already.

Her popular songs on SoundCloud include “Reality” and “You Ain’t Bout It” and she has over 26k followers on the audio platform.

During the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10 trailer, Omeretta is called “one of the greatest rappers” the radio DJ she’s being interviewed by has ever met.

She speaks of her issues with her former management on the show, as well some conflict with her mother, who also used to be her management.

Is Omeretta on Instagram?

Yes, Love & Hip Hop star Omeretta can be found on Instagram with a huge 1.4m followers @omeretta – she’s also blue tick verified!

Omeretta has had her IG page since 2018 but only has 38 posts.

The music artist often takes to Instagram to share snaps of herself recording new songs, fiming music videos and giving her fans morning time rap snippets!

By the looks of her IG, she has a boyfriend who is in prison. A post of her boyfriend from 2019 is captioned: “Just waiting on my baby to come home“.

